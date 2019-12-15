News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Irish Examiner' broadcast of Tipperary v Clare attracts global audience

By Stephen Barry
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 06:20 PM

Viewers from around the world tuned into the Irish Examiner's first-ever live broadcast of an inter-county match today.

Commentators Ger Cunningham, left, and Colm O'Connor during an Irish Examiner broadcast at the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League match between Tipperary and Clare at McDonagh Park Nenagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Colm O'Connor and Ger Cunningham were on commentary duty as Clare edged Tipperary in the opening game of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

Those who tuned into the stream shared their locations with people watching from North and South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

There was even a Tipperary hurler logged on, with Cathal Barrett replying to a comment asking him to get out there for the second half. "Too cold William, not able for it," he joked.

You can rewatch our coverage below:


For mobile users who can't view the above stream, you can watch it on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

Viewers commented about watching from Arizona, Bogota, Dubai, Lanzarote, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, and Sydney, as well as locations across Ireland and the UK.

"Just love the game - wish it was popular in Canada," wrote Bertram Cowan.

"Watching from New York. Played many a game on that pitch," said John Hayes.

"Watching from Dubai! Great service and hopefully it continues," said Brendan O'Leary.

Tipperary's Mark McCarthy takes a sideline cut at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Tipperary's Mark McCarthy takes a sideline cut at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

"Who needs a licence fee? Great coverage, Co-Op and Munster Council," commented George Taaffe.

"Thanks to the Irish Examiner and everyone else involved in broadcasting this, great to see it," wrote Declan Moroney who was watching in London.

The standard of hurling on display despite the freezing conditions received plenty of praise, including from Lauren McCarthy, who couldn't have had a more different experience than our commentary team as she was "watching from sunny Lanzarote". Similarly cosy was William Ralph: "Watching in front of a roaring fire in Garristown, Fingal, Co. Dublin. Come on the Premier."

Sean Michael Costello captured the tone of many comments praising the broadcast:

Up the Banner, fair play to both sets of players, it's not easy out there. It's great to have the coverage and thanks for covering the game.

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League continues this Friday with a rematch of the Munster final, Limerick v Tipperary, from the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Our live broadcast will begin ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

