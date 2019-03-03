Hurling League wrap: Westmeath to face Kerry in 2A decider

Despite testing weather conditions around the country, the final pairings were confirmed in Divisions 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, with all final round group stages games taking place this afternoon.

Westmeath took a clean sweep of wins in Division 2A, with an impressive 2-12 to 0-6 victory over Mayo at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar.

Sean Kenny winds up for a shot during Mayo's NHL Division 2A defeat to Westmeath in Mullingar

The hosts led throughout, in a game where John Bermingham grabbed their opening goal after five minutes.

Westmeath led 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time, with Derek McNicholas netting their second goal entering the final quarter.

The Lake County will face Kerry in the decider, after the Kingdom's 3-15 to 0-8 win over Meath helped them to the final.

The sides were twice level early on, before Kerry moved 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after 19 minutes, with Fitzgibbon Cup winner Shane Conway among their scorers.

Meath fought back to level the contest at six points apiece, and although Conway pushed Kerry back ahead, Meath led at the interval by 0-8 to 0-7 thanks to the efforts of Padraig O'Hanrahan.

However, the Royals failed to score in the second half, with goals from Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle and Jordan Brick helping Kerry to a 16-point win.

Antrim also delivered a home victory, but it wasn't enough as Kerry's win saw them earn a final berth ahead of the Saffrons.

Antrim were 1-16 to 0-17 winners over London in a keenly contested affair at Corrigan Park.

Both sides had purple patches in this game with Antrim starting well, and leading 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes, with Ryan McCambridge, James McNaughton and Eoin O'Neill on target.

However, London battled back well to take a 0-10 to 0-7 interval lead despite being reduced to 14 players.

Antrim came storming back on the restart, aided by a Conor McCann goal, and held the lead until the end, despite four minutes of injury-time.

Wicklow will meet Derry in the Division 2B decider, with their 2-16 to 0-16 victory away to the Oak Leaf County in Ballinascreen helping them into the final.

The visitors led by 1-9 to 0-4 at the break, with Andy O'Brien netting their opening goal late in the half.

Eoin McCormack grabbed their second goal, in a second half which saw O'Brien dismissed on a second yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Down needed a win in Newbridge if they were to have a chance of making the final, but in the end Kildare claimed a 0-13 to 1-6 win at St. Conleths Park.

Kildare led by 0-6 to 0-4 at half-time, but Down found the net three minutes after the restart.

However, Kildare came good again with Brian Byrne impressive from frees on the way to a four-point win.

Donegal delivered a strong performance to take a 5-18 to 0-17 win over Warwickshire, in their first league win of 2019.

Kevin Kealy (2), Patrick Hannigan, Lee Henderson and Ronan McDermott netted for Donegal, with John Collins firing 12 points for Warwickshire in a bottom of the table encounter.

The sides will meet again in a play-off next weekend.

In Division 3A, Armagh will meet Roscommon in the final, despite both teams losing in their respective games this afternoon.

Damien Casey, Matthew Mulgrew and Bryan McGurk grabbed Tyrone's goals, while Danny McGee found the net for Armagh, in a game where the Orchard County finished with 13 men.

Monaghan's slender 1-11 to 1-10 win over Louth at Darver helped edge Tyrone out of a final placing on the head-to-head rule.

Louth led 1-2 to 0-0 early on thanks to a David Stephenson goal, but Monaghan worked hard with a Tadhg Campbell goal entering the final quarter keeping them in contention, before Mark Treanor helped his side to victory.

Roscommon were already through to the decider, lost to Lancashire by 2-13 to 1-6 in Abbottstown.

Lancashire started well and led by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time, with Colm Doherty netting a third minute goal.

Cathal Dolan cut the gap to seven points inside a minute of the restart, but top-scorer Ronan Crowley grabbed Lancashire's second goal in the 47th minute.

Substitute Conor Mulry grabbed a consolation goal for Roscommon.

In Division 3B, Sligo and Longford were already through to the final, and met at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this afternoon in a dead-rubber encounter, with Sligo winning 3-16 to 0-3.

Keith Raymond scored 2-4, with Liam Reidy grabbing the visitors other goal.

Fermanagh ended their campaign in third spot with a 1-14 to 0-5 win over neighbours Cavan in Lisbellaw.

Fermanagh's goal came from Prionsías McBrian eight minutes from the end.