Hurling league round-up: Westmeath the early pace-setters as Mayo and Meath share the spoils

Westmeath are the early leaders of Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League on score difference, with Wicklow heading Division 2B.

Goals were key for Westmeath in their 2-17 to 0-15 win over London at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

The hosts built up a 1-12 to 0-4 interval lead, after a strong first half display, which saw Allan Devine net their opening goal.

London hit a trio of unanswered points on the restart, with David Nolan, Shane Lawless and Aaron Sheahan on target.

However, Westmeath hit the net for a second time, with Niall Mitchell on target.

The visitors battled hard, but finished with 14 men after a red card for Conor Kennedy following a high challenge on Robbie Greville.

Mayo staged a strong second half display, to earn a 0-17 apiece draw with Meath in Tooreen.

The home side trailed by 0-15 to 0-9 after 43 minutes, but held the Royals to just two further points, as they dug in to claim a share of the spoils.

Just three points separated the sides at half-time, but scores from Padraig O'Hanrahan, Damien Healy and Kevin Keena helped double that advantage nine minutes into the half.

Meath led by 0-17 to 0-15 in the 66th minute, before Mayo claimed the final two scores.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare staged a strong finish in Division 2B, to claim a 2-16 to 1-13 away win over Donegal in Letterkenny.

The sides were well matched throughout, with Gavin Browne firing an early goal for the hosts, and while Brian Byrne had an early penalty blocked, Kildare made amends through a Bernard Deay goal.

Donegal shaded a 1-7 to 1-6 interval lead, and moved three points ahead early on the restart.

However, Kildare swung a six-point turnaround, with Byrne netting their second goal on the stroke of injury-time.

A trio of first half goals helped Roscommon to a 3-18 to 1-11 away win over Louth in Division 3A.

Gearoid Egan hit the net twice, while Conor Mulry also found the net on the way to a 3-11 to 0-4 interval lead.

Louth grabbed a consolation goal from Gerard Smith, from a free on the half-back line.

Armagh held Monaghan to just three second half points, as they recorded a 4-11 to 0-5 win in Inniskeen.

The visitors led by 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time, with Stephen Renaghan netting their goal.

Monaghan's first half points came late in the half from Tadhg Campbell and Eamonn Collins.

However, Armagh continued to look good on the restart with goals from Eoin McGuinness and Dylan McKenna (2) helping them to a 15-point win.

There were one-point wins for both Sligo and Cavan in Division 3B.

An injury-time point from Ruairi Brennan gave Sligo a 2-14 to 1-16 win at Kent Park.

Sligo led 1-4 to 0-6 at the interval, with Gary Cadden netting their goal.

Fermanagh battled back, with a Declan McGarry goal in injury-time looking like ensuring a share of the spoils, but Brennan fired late for a Sligo win.

A John Sheanon score, earned Cavan a slender 2-9 to 1-11 win over Leitrim in Ballyconnell.

Leitrim led 1-7 to 1-2 at half-time, but were reduced to 14 men in the 46th minute after a straight red card for Liam Moreton, and Cavan finished strongly.