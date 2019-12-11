Galway suffers €260k loss despite gate surge

By Eoghan Cormican

Galway’s club gate receipts have dramatically risen by over €270,000 in the last two years. Club officers and county delegates will be presented with details of the county’s financial situation for 2019 in Claregalway tomorrow night.

Gate receipts have climbed to €977,662 from €796,403 in 2018 and an extra €90,000 from the year previous.

No significant spike in attendances is believed to be behind the increase — there were a number of replays in 2017 in contrast to this past season. However, following a couple of damning reports including last year’s internal and independent audits changes were made to how the county managed its gate receipts on match-day.

As of this year, Galway owe €1.712m to Central Council as a result of an advanced loan — that figure stood at €2.846m in 2018. Despite total expenditure dropping to €4.32m from €4.573m last year, the county accrued an overall loss of €261,248 for 2019 having experienced a €373,831 surplus in 2018.

This was largely due to a considerable drop of almost €900,000 in income to €4.059m. However, fundraising as well as deferred income such as money due the Leinster Council and Central Council amounting to €86,205 were not included.

On the subject of fundraising, the Tribesmen supporters club, which has raised almost €1.2m for Galway teams in the last three years, yesterday revealed they are considering their future as a result of their finances being questioned.

The Mazars audit has recently been made public, and this happened without our committee being consulted or briefed.

"To clarify, at no stage were we asked for any input to, or given the right of reply, during or since this audit was completed and published,” the statement, signed by Tribesmen GAA supporters club chairman Brendan O’Hagan, read.

“In this audit, the Tribesmen GAA supporters club received a medium risk rating and we would have been very happy to clarify any questions or queries the auditors may have had, if we had been consulted or asked.

“Tribesmen Supporters Club has always acted with transparency and openness, and we have always produced a detailed income and expenditure account for all of the fundraising events organised and delivered by us.

“Without exception, all funds and donations received by us were checked, receipted, and signed off by at least two, and for some events by four or five, members of our committee, and, at the earliest opportunity, they were lodged and verified that the amount lodged in the bank matched the funds collected.”

Not surprisingly as both senior teams exited their championships this past summer, Galway team expenditure decreased — €1.612m from €1.842m last year.

Galway’s wages and staff costs this year dropped to €95,725 from €150,562 in 2018. Legal and professional fees rose from €20,399 to €140,385. Sponsorship came in at over €609k from €551,67712 months previous.

In another note, Kilbride Sand and Gravel Limited, the board of which has family connections with a county board officer, received €348,897 for the construction of facilities at St Jarlath’s Stadium in Tuam. “The officers of Coiste Chontae na Gaillimhe confirm that all transaction with connected parties are carried out at market rates and on arm’s length basis,” state the accounts.