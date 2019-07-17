Galway GAA appoint Mark Gottsche as finance and operations manager; Damian McErlain leaves Derry

Former London footballer Mark Gottsche has been appointed as the new finance and operations manager for Galway GAA.

Gottsche, a native of Galway, made his name across the water when part of the London team which reached the 2013 Connacht SFC final. He also served as London GAA secretary and treasurer during his time with the Exiles.

Having announced his inter-county retirement yesterday, Gottsche will commence his new role as Galway GAA finance and operations manager in the coming weeks.

The position has been created in response to the gross mismanagement of the county’s finances in recent years and to guarantee the transparency and oversight which were totally absent during the period 2015-17.

Following an independent audit commissioned by Croke Park and an internal investigation led by county board treasurer Mike Burke, it was revealed last December that the Galway GAA credit card had been abused for the payment of personal expenses - officer expenses totalled €45k in 2016 - while a ticket debt of almost half a million was allowed to accrue.

Ensuring proper financial governance will be Gottsche’s chief remit, as well as developing and maintaining sponsorship partnerships, and spearheading fundraising initiatives.

Meanwhile, Derry are on the hunt for a new senior football manager after Damian McErlain’s departure from the post.

McErlain, who had a year remaining on the three-year term he was given when appointed ahead of the 2018 season, said his decision was based on “personal circumstances”.

Having been relegated from Division 3 of the Allianz league last year, Derry made their stay in the basement tier a short one, securing promotion and the Division 4 silverware at the end of a promising spring campaign. But despite putting it up to Tyrone in the Ulster championship, victory over Wexford in round one of the qualifiers, the sole championship win during McErlain’s tenure, was followed by defeat at home to Laois.

“The rationale is very much based on personal circumstances and it's with disappointment that I won’t be finishing my three-year term,” McErlain said in his parting statement.

“Derry made good progress in 2019, after a difficult 2018, and it’s vital now that the players capitalise on this and demonstrate the sort of persistence that will be required to reach the levels needed."

McErlain is the fifth football manager to step down this summer, following the already departed Liam Kearns (Tipperary), Malachy O’Rourke (Monaghan), Cian O’Neill (Kildare), and Paul McLoughlin (Wexford).