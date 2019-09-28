News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Duhallow progress to semi-final after nine-point win over Clonakilty

Duhallow progress to semi-final after nine-point win over Clonakilty
By Therese O’Callaghan
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Duhallow 2-15 Clonakilty 0-12

Last year’s defeated finalists Duhallow set up a Cork SFC semi-final against Newcestown after their nine-point win over Clonakilty at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

They were ahead by eight points at the interval, and while their opponents brought it back to six in the second half, the divisional outfit eased to victory.

In wet conditions, Ross Mannix opened the scoring for Clonakilty with a free after four minutes. However, Duhallow settled into the game and reeled off the next 1-6 without reply.

The goal – set up from a brilliant cross ball by Fintan O’Connor – was finished from close range by Anthony O’Connor in the eighth minute. They had far too much for Clonakilty with points as well from Daniel O’Connell, Anthony O’Connor, Donncha O’Connor, Seamus Hickey, Fintan O’Connor and Eoghan McSweeney.

All six forwards had scored at this stage, and they registered twice more without reply – both outstanding efforts from McSweeney and Fintan O’Connor. It wasn’t looking good for the west Cork side approaching half-time. But they finished strong and notched their first point from play from Sean White on the stroke of half time. Mannix bagged a second free in stoppage time to leave the score at the break, 1-8 to 0-3.

Two Mannix frees, and one from play from Timmy Anglin cut the deficit to six points but Duhallow added a second goal courtesy of Aidan Walsh in the 42nd minute following a swift passing movement. Manager Padraig Kearns emptied his bench, and one of those players Ian Walsh, rattled off three points as Duhallow booked their place in the last four.

Scorers for Duhallow: A O’Connor (1-2, 0-1 free), A Walsh (1-1), I Walsh (0-3), F O’Connor and E McSweeney (0-2 each), P Walsh, D O’Connell, S Hickey, D O’Connor (free) and C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: R Mannix (0-6, 0-5 frees), D O’Regan (0-3), T Anglin, S White and G Barry (0-1 each)

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), B Daly (Newmarket), L O’Neill (Kanturk, Capt); K Cremin (Boherbue), K Buckley (Knocknagree), K Crowley (Millstreet); P Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); F O’Connor (Knocknagree), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D O’Connell (Kanturk); A O’Connor (Knocknagree), S Hickey (Rockchapel), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond).

Subs: C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe) for D O’Connell (half-time), A Ryan (Newmarket) for K Buckley (39 BC), E O’Callaghan (Rockchapel) for B Daly (54), I Walsh (Kanturk) for D O’Connor (54), M Mahoney (Knocknagree) for A Walsh (57), B O’Connor (Newmarket) for E McSweeney (57).

Clonakilty: M White; E Deasy, F Coughlan, M Shanley; L O’Donovan, T Clancy (Capt), D Murphy; D Lowney, S Nagle; S White, T Anglin, R Mannix; B Ridgeway, M Scally, J O’Mahony.

Subs: S McEvoy for S Nagle (25), D O’Regan for M Scally (40), G Barry for L O’Donovan (49), D Lyons for T Anglin (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).

More on this topic

From Malaysia to Blackpool: How Jack Lynch's hurley found its way home to the GlenFrom Malaysia to Blackpool: How Jack Lynch's hurley found its way home to the Glen

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

Aghada mothers to play in Croke Park on finals dayAghada mothers to play in Croke Park on finals day

Tears for heroes as Newmarket hurlers end 40-year title famineTears for heroes as Newmarket hurlers end 40-year title famine


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

GAAfootballCorkTOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Cheika and Wallabies go to war with Cup chiefsCheika and Wallabies go to war with Cup chiefs

How Joe Schmidt’s team became guinea pigs for Olympic experienceHow Joe Schmidt’s team became guinea pigs for Olympic experience

‘Good beds, good wifi and good coffee’: The secrets to keeping Irish players happy in Japan‘Good beds, good wifi and good coffee’: The secrets to keeping Irish players happy in Japan

Hamamatsu feels like a sleepy halfway house between competing culturesHamamatsu feels like a sleepy halfway house between competing cultures


Lifestyle

A young Mary Black fills the screen on the Cork Opera House stage, a monochrome montage of her singing No Frontiers, intercut with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra playing the seminal song.Mary Black holds full Cork Opera House in her thrall with reminiscent performance

Synge’s play was first staged in an Ireland under British rule. Oonagh Murphy’s intriguing new production reminds us of that fact, by moving the action into Ulster.Theatre review: The Playboy of the Western World, Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Khalid Donnel Robinson is a thoroughly modern sensation. A plug on Instagram from Kylie Jenner catapulted him into the pop stratosphere when he was straight out of high school in El Paso, Texas.Live music review: Khalid, 3Arena, Dublin

A couple of weeks back I reported that French wine sales had dropped further in the last year. They now rank behind Spain, Australia and Chile.Wine with Leslie Williams: Don't give up on French wines

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »