Duhallow progress to semi-final after nine-point win over Clonakilty

Duhallow 2-15 Clonakilty 0-12

Last year’s defeated finalists Duhallow set up a Cork SFC semi-final against Newcestown after their nine-point win over Clonakilty at Páirc Uí Rinn this evening.

They were ahead by eight points at the interval, and while their opponents brought it back to six in the second half, the divisional outfit eased to victory.

In wet conditions, Ross Mannix opened the scoring for Clonakilty with a free after four minutes. However, Duhallow settled into the game and reeled off the next 1-6 without reply.

The goal – set up from a brilliant cross ball by Fintan O’Connor – was finished from close range by Anthony O’Connor in the eighth minute. They had far too much for Clonakilty with points as well from Daniel O’Connell, Anthony O’Connor, Donncha O’Connor, Seamus Hickey, Fintan O’Connor and Eoghan McSweeney.

All six forwards had scored at this stage, and they registered twice more without reply – both outstanding efforts from McSweeney and Fintan O’Connor. It wasn’t looking good for the west Cork side approaching half-time. But they finished strong and notched their first point from play from Sean White on the stroke of half time. Mannix bagged a second free in stoppage time to leave the score at the break, 1-8 to 0-3.

Two Mannix frees, and one from play from Timmy Anglin cut the deficit to six points but Duhallow added a second goal courtesy of Aidan Walsh in the 42nd minute following a swift passing movement. Manager Padraig Kearns emptied his bench, and one of those players Ian Walsh, rattled off three points as Duhallow booked their place in the last four.

Scorers for Duhallow: A O’Connor (1-2, 0-1 free), A Walsh (1-1), I Walsh (0-3), F O’Connor and E McSweeney (0-2 each), P Walsh, D O’Connell, S Hickey, D O’Connor (free) and C O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: R Mannix (0-6, 0-5 frees), D O’Regan (0-3), T Anglin, S White and G Barry (0-1 each)

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree); J McLoughlin (Kanturk), B Daly (Newmarket), L O’Neill (Kanturk, Capt); K Cremin (Boherbue), K Buckley (Knocknagree), K Crowley (Millstreet); P Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); F O’Connor (Knocknagree), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D O’Connell (Kanturk); A O’Connor (Knocknagree), S Hickey (Rockchapel), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond).

Subs: C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe) for D O’Connell (half-time), A Ryan (Newmarket) for K Buckley (39 BC), E O’Callaghan (Rockchapel) for B Daly (54), I Walsh (Kanturk) for D O’Connor (54), M Mahoney (Knocknagree) for A Walsh (57), B O’Connor (Newmarket) for E McSweeney (57).

Clonakilty: M White; E Deasy, F Coughlan, M Shanley; L O’Donovan, T Clancy (Capt), D Murphy; D Lowney, S Nagle; S White, T Anglin, R Mannix; B Ridgeway, M Scally, J O’Mahony.

Subs: S McEvoy for S Nagle (25), D O’Regan for M Scally (40), G Barry for L O’Donovan (49), D Lyons for T Anglin (55).

Referee: David Murnane (Macroom).