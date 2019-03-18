Duhallow cruise to victory over Imokilly

Duhallow 2-22 - 0-13 Imokilly

Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions Round 1

Duhallow cruised to a comprehensive win against Imokilly following this Round One senior football championship match played in Pairc Ui Rinn tonight.

Last season’s beaten finals produced a clinical and assured performance which enabled them secure a facile win against their East Cork opponents.

Duhallow now proceed to a second round championship clash against CIT. This match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 28th.

Imokilly, who were fielding a side in the senior football championship for the first time in a few years, to their great credit battled valiantly throughout. They could not control a rampant Duhallow side who dominated throughout.

Duhallow served notice of their strong championship intentions with this superb display. They were in control in every sector of the pitch. Imokilly in particular could not curb their forwards, whose movement and accuracy was sublime.

Duhallow got off to a great start. They cruised into a seven point lead inside the opening ten minutes.

Former Cork senior footballer Donncha O’Connor opened the scoring inside the opening minute following a superb long range point. Knocknagree forward Anthony O’Connor doubled their lead in the second minute.

Donncha O’Connor struck his side’s point from a free as Duhallow threatened to run riot. Seamus Hickey moved Duhallow into a four point lead after good work by Bart Daly and Donncha O’Connor.

Donncha moved Duhallow five points clear in the seventh minute. Cork senior football Eoghan McSweeney notched his first point after a nice move featuring John McLoughlin and Donncha O’Connor.

Duhallow recorded their seventh point in the tenth minute per Anthony O’Connor. Imokilly opened theire scoring account in the 11th minute when Tim Hartnett pointed. Duhallow instantly restored their seven point lead when Eoghan McSweeney struck a delighful point.

Duhallow were rampant at this stage. It was one way traffic. Donncha O’Connor pointed to move then eight points clear after 13 minutes.

Duhallow netted their first goal in the 14th minute when Fintan O’Connor struck after good play by Paul Walsh.

Imokilly got their second point in the 15th minute when Sean Long converted a free. Duhallow continued to impress before the interval.

Fintan O’Connor converted a free, before they struck for their second goal in the 20th minute when Lorcan O’Neill netted.

READ MORE Avondhu crash out of championship following defeat by Muskerry

The impressive wing back played a lovely one two with Anthony O’Connor before confidently placing the ball low into the net.

Imokilly battled gallantly and they struck two successive points per Sean Long and Tim Hartnett.

Duhallow continued to attack relentlessly and they added six more points before the interval to hold a very comprehensive lead at the break. The North Cork side enjoyed a 17 point lead at the break, 2-16 to 0-5.

The second half was played in a pedestrian manner with the game effectively over as a contest.

Imokilly continued to battle away and they never threw in the towel. Former Cork senior player Pearse O’Neill impressed greatly.

He finished the game with five points from play. Duhallow cruised into the next round following this brilliant display.

GAA podcast: Shefflin the new Cody? Dubs' Thurles statement. Tyrone's evolution. And Crokes schooled

Scorers for Duhallow: D O’Connor 0-7, (0-2 f), E McSweeney 0-4, F O’Connor 1-1, (0-1f), L O’Neill 1-1, S Hickey 0-2, A O’Connor 0-2, D O’Keeffe 0-2, C O’Keeffe 0-2, (0-1 free), J F O’Connor 0-1.

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), E O’Callaghan (Rochchapel), B Daly (Newmarket), L O’Neill (Kanturk), A Ryan (Newmarket), L McLoughlin (Kanturk), D O’Keeffe (Newmarket), P Walsh (Kanturk), F O’Connor (Knocknagree), A O’Connor (Knocknagree), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), Seamus Hickey (Rochchapel), C O’Keeffe (Newmarket).

Subs: J F O’Connor (Knocknagree) for S Hickey (half-time), K Cremin (Boherbue) for E McSweeney (half-time), D Hickey (Cullen) for E O’Callaghan (40), D Buckley (Boherbue) for L O’Neill (44), Shane Hickey (Milstreet) for A Ryan (50), D Moynihan (Ballydesmond) for D O’Connor (55).

Scorers for Imokilly: P O’Neill 0-5, T Harnett 0-3, S Long 0-2f, C Ruddy 0-1, D Harrington 0-1f, M Kelly 0-1f.

Imokilly: J Monaghan (Youghal), S O’Reilly (Glenville), B Kelleher (Glanmire), K O’Shea (Aghada), T Hartnett (Aghada), K O’Donoghue (Aghada), J Cronin (Lisgoold), S O’Connor (Fr O’Neills), D Harrington (Fr O’Neills), S Long (Glenbower Rovers), P O’Neill (Aghada), D McCarthy (Glenville), M Kelly (Castmartyr), J Comer (Midleton), A Berry (Aghada).

Subs: A Kenneally (Fr O’Neills) for B Kelleher (half-time), M O’Connor (Aghada) for D McCarthy (half-time), C Ruddy (Russell Rovers) for S Long (44), G Manley (Midleton) for J Comer (44), William Connolly (Glenville) for J Cronin (44).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).