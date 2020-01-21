News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Declan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captain

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 03:47 PM

Limerick GAA have announced that Declan Hannon will continue as the county's hurling captain for 2020.

Hannon, 27, became the first Limerick man to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup since the 1970s in 2018.

The centre-back has also led John Kiely's side to League and Munster titles.

Former Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who captained Patrickswell to the Limerick SHC and Limerick to the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League title earlier this month, is the new vice-captain.

He takes over from the retired Paul Browne, while Tom Morrissey also acted as vice-captain during Browne's injury troubles.

