De La Salle set up final with Ballygunner in Waterford SHC

Picture: Patrick Browne
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Mount Sion 1-16 - 1-20 De La Salle

An entertaining game finished with a winning burst from De La Salle to earn their place in the Waterford SHC final at the expense of Mount Sion.

De La Salle opened with a first-minute goal from Thomas Douglas but Mount Sion hit back with four points from Evan McGrath (two), Michael Gaffney and Jack Meaney.

Pauric Nevin and Stephen Roche swapped points before Jack Fagan levelled with a De La Salle free; Austin Gleeson nudged Sion ahead and Evan McGrath added a free - 0-7 to 1-2 on ten minutes.

Jake Dillon pointed well from the wing and Douglas chipped in from range to level matters, only for Gleeson to bomb over a lead point from his own half.

Douglas levelled yet again and De La Salle moved ahead through Adam Farrell’s first-time effort, but from the puck out Gleeson soloed through to place Jack Meaney for a Sion goal: 1-8 to 1-7 on 17 minutes, but McNulty added a second 65 to level the game again.

Dillon’s second of the day pushed De La Salle ahead and Fagan added a free to put them two clear.

After a lengthy hold-up for an injury to Peter Penkert of Mount Sion Gleeson pointed from long range and then added a free from deep in his own half to level matters approaching the thirtieth minute.

McNulty added a free but there was still time for another McGrath free: 1-11 apiece at the break.

Gleeson nudged his side ahead on the resumption and Roche put them two ahead but Pauric Nevin brought De La Salle within one.

The game had dropped in intensity but Roche was able to surge upfield to put two between the teams on 42 minutes, 1-15 to 1-13. De La Salle were struggling to make the ball stick but still worked a free converted by Jack Fagan to keep Mount Sion in touching distance.

Veteran Kevin Moran soloed up to hit the leveller turning into the final quarter and sub Dean Twomey hit two in a row: De La Salle timing their burst perfectly, leading 1-17 to 1-15 going into the last ten minutes.

They added two more through Fagan and Cormac McCann before Martin O’Neill stopped the rot for Mount Sion, but it was 1-19 to 1-16 with five minutes left.

Mount Sion pushed Gleeson into full-forward to try for a goal but they couldn’t make the opening until injury time, when he won a 20metre free he took himself — which De La Salle saved. They duly held out for the win.

The final whistle sparked unruly scenes which Waterford GAA chiefs may take a closer look at in the days to come.

Scorers for Mt Sion: E. McGrath (4 frees), A. Gleeson (1 free)(0-5 each) J. Meaney (1-2); S. Roche (0-2); M. Gaffney, M. O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for De La Salle: T. Douglas (1-3), J. Fagan (6 frees)(0-6); S. McNulty (2 frees, 1 65) J. Dillon (0-3 each); D. Twomey (0-2 each); C. McCann, A. Farrell, K. Moran (0-1 each).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan, M. Daykin L. O’Brien, PJ Fanning, P. Penkert, O. Whelan, M. Hoban, S. Roche, A. Gleeson, C. Costello, E. McGrath, M. Gaffney, J. Meaney, M. O’Neill, A. Kirwan.

Subs: E. Curran for Penkert (inj., 27); J. Kennedy for Kirwan (42); E. Cullen for Costello (52).

DE LA SALLE: S. O’Brien, R. Duke, C. Giles Doran, M. Doherty, S. McNulty, K. Moran, T. Moran, E. Barrett, A. Farrell, P. Nevin, T. Douglas, J. Dillon, C. McCann, J. Fagan, E. Meaney.

Subs: S. Ryan for Meaney (35); D. Twomey for Barrett (inj., 36); L. Flynn for Douglas (62).

Referee: T. Walsh (Modeligo).

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

