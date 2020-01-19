Corofin claim historic three-in-a-row after bitter All-Ireland final

Corofin 1-12 - 0-7 Kilcoo

(after extra-time)

It was far from pretty this time but the effectiveness of this Corofin team is beyond question.

This win over Kilcoo, secured after a bad-blooded affair that needed extra-time to extricate these two from each other's faces, secured for the Connacht men a third All-Ireland senior club football title in a row. They are the first club to claim such a feat in hurling or in football.

Add in their ten-point win against Slaughtneil at HQ five years ago and it is now four titles in five seasons. That's a remarkable run of form across half-a-decade and it surely puts to bed any doubt as to their claim to be the best club side of all time.

They have done it every which way. This latest triumph was sealed on the back of no little bite and controversy but the end result is a notable slice of history for a club that has withstood a remarkable assortment of challenges from all sorts of comers.

The Galway club's previous two successes had been feats for the eyes, high-scoring occasions which had resulted in the destructions of Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes whose own reputations as footballing powerhouses only added weight to Corofin's achievements.

Kilcoo brought none of that big-time heritage but they presented the favourites with a far sterner test. This was a game of chess writ large on the Croke Park turf but one shadowed by an ugly side that produced a stream of yellows and two red cards.

Kilcoo's Dylan Ward earned the first, shortly after the interval, and Corofin's Mike Farragher followed him when the game was deep in injury-time but still in the melting pot. Add in some handbags at half-time and, down the tunnel, at full-time and it made for an unpleasant odour.

The Ulster champions led three points to two after a cagey first-half when both sides had chances to score what would have been key goals. Corofin put together the better moves, and more of them to boot, but they were never allowed hit their full stride.

Amazingly, it took them 24 minutes to get on the scoresheet courtesy of a Ronan Steede effort. This was oh so different to their last two deciders here when they racked up totals of 2-16 and 2-19 but they had the patience and the nous to stick with it.

And the bite. Corofin were tough and they were prepared to step over the line when the occasion demanded it, not least at the end when substitute Darragh Silke copped a black card for blatantly pulling down an opponent.

They had finally taken the lead and stretched it out to three points with 37 minutes of the 60 played but Kilcoo clung on and, after a scoreless stretch lasting quarter-of-an-hour, claimed a pair of scores to leave the bare minimum between them.

Five additional minutes said the official on the line but over ten were played. They were all but up when Paul Devlin sent over the equalising free which took this to another 20 minutes. And even that score wasn't without debate, brought forward as it was by a considerable distance.

The pushing and shoving that followed the equaliser when both sides departed down the tunnel only added to the edge and rancour but Corofin drained all that from the evening with an unanswered 1-4 in the first period of extra-time.

Conor Cunningham claimed the goal from a rebound and that was basically that. When all is said and done it will be the achievement of that three-in-a-row rather than the manner in which it was sealed on the day which illuminates this great Corofin team.

The record books won't care one way or the other.

Scorers for Corofin: R Steede (0-3); G Sice (0-3f); C Cunningham (1-0); J Leonard (0-2, 1f); C Silke, L Silke, D Wall and D Canney (all 0-1).

Scorers for Kilcoo: P Devlin (0-5, 4f); D Branagan and C Laverty (both 0-1).

Corofin: B Power; C Silke, K Fitzgerald, L Silke; C Brady, K Molloy, D Wall; D Burke, R Steede; G Sice, Mike Farragher, J Leonard; I Burke, Martin Farragher, M Lundy. Subs: C Cunningham for Wall (36); D McHugh for Molloy (48); C McGrath for C Silke and G Burke for Brady (both 58); D Silke for Martin Farragher (65); D Canney for I Burke (68); C McGrath for D Silke (72); C Newell for Lundy (74); K Molloy for Martin Farragher (76); R Mahon for Wall (77).

Kilcoo: M McCourt; N McEvoy, Aaron Branagan, D Branagan; E Branagan, R McEvoy, N Branagan; A Morgan, Aidan Branagan; J Johnston, S Johnston, D Ward; R Johnston, P Devlin, C Laverty. Subs:

J Clarke for R Johnston (50); Anthony Morgan for Aidan Branagan (58); F McGreevy for A Morgan (70); P Greenan for D Branagan (77).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).