Concussion forces Galway football's Cormac Bane to retire

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Former Galway footballer Cormac Bane has been forced to retire from the game following a succession of concussion injuries this year and last.

A message from Bane, posted on social media by his club Caherlistrane last night, outlined that medical advice has dictated he hang up his boots with immediate effect.

Bane, who won a Connacht SFC medal at corner-forward in 2008 and made 18 championship appearances for the Tribesmen, first suffered concussion last year and was again left concussed during a recent club game against Carrraroe.

“Hi guys, a disappointing day for me today. On medical grounds, I have to announce my retirement from football with immediate effect,” Bane wrote yesterday.

“A serious and prolonged concussion injury last year has been followed by a similar one sustained v Carrraroe. It’s been a rough couple of weeks! Doctors have said that I can’t continue. I just want to thank you all for your support and kind messages over the years. I really appreciated it."


Bane’s enforced retirement came on the same day that Armagh GAA confirmed midfielder Jarlath Óg Burns had been hospitalised following Sunday’s Ulster SFC semi-final replay defeat to Cavan. Although there had been suggestions it was linked to suspected concussion Burns may have suffered the week previous, it’s understood the issue was related to dehydration.

The Armagh footballer was discharged from hospital shortly after his arrival and returned home on Sunday night.

The GAA’s concussion management guidelines state that “adult players suspected of having a concussion must have adequate rest of at least 24–48 hours and then must follow a gradual return to play (GRTP) protocol.

"The GRTP should take at least seven days for adult players."

