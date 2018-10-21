Home»Sport

Charleville and Courcey Rovers to do it all again after stalemate

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 06:19 PM

Charleville 1-9 - 0-12 Courcey Rovers

By Therese O’Callaghan

Tadgh O’Sullivan saved the day for Courcey Rovers in the Cork Premier IHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today, his injury-time point ensuring the sides will have to meet again next weekend.

The decider was no classic, so both teams will be happy to have another opportunity.

The Ben O'Connor coached Charleville led 1-4 to 0-4 at the interval – the goal courtesy of Cork senior Darragh Fitzgibbon in the 21st minute. It came after a move started by himself, with Andrew Cagney’s initial shot brilliantly saved by Courcey’s goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan. However, he could not deny Fitzgibbon from close range.

Charleville coach Ben O'Connor

Courcey Rovers drew level midway through the second-half, 1-6 to 0-9. With two minutes remaining, Charleville were two to the good and looked like sealing the deal. However, their shooting left them down overall. O’Sullivan narrowed the gap from a free, and then in the third minute of stoppage he levelled from play.

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (1-2), M Kavanagh (0-4, 0-3 frees), J Doyle, D O’Flynn and T Hawe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: T O’Sullivan (0-8, 0-6 frees), S Twomey (0-2), S Nyhan (free) and K Moloney (0-1 each).

Charleville: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, F Cagney; A Dennehy, J Buckley, C Carroll; J O’Callaghan, J Doyle; M Kavanagh, C Buckley, D Fitzgibbon; A Cagney, D O’Flynn (Capt), T Hawe.

Subs: J Kennedy for J O’Callaghan (bs 23-24), PJ Copps for A Cagney (54), J Kennedy for T Hawe (55).

Courcey Rovers: S Nyhan; B Mulcahy, B Collins, B Mulcahy; D Lordan (Capt), D Duggan, S McCarthy; K Moloney, G Moloney; M O’Donovan, M Collins, J O’Neill; S Twomey, O Crowley, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: J McCarthy for O Crowley (54), C Daly for G Moloney (58).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).


