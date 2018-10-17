Carnacon wait on Mayo LGFA response before deciding on appeal

By Ger Flanagan

All-Ireland ladies champions Carnacon are waiting on official contact from Mayo LGFA officials before deciding whether or not to appeal the red cards shown to Fiona McHale and Doireann Hughes in Sunday’s SFC semi-final win over Moy Davitts.

The Mayo and Connacht champions are due to meet Knockmore in Sunday’s decider in Kilmeena at 2pm.

Fiona McHale. File image.

Midfielders McHale and Hughes were given their marching orders in the second half of Carnacon’s 6-16 to 1-12 victory by referee Gerard Canny.

Former All-Star McHale was sent off in the second half for what the referee is believed to have signalled as a use of the elbow on Niamh Kelly.

Hughes was red-carded less than five minutes later for alleged verbal abuse which was brought to the attention of the referee by the linesman.

Moy Davitts’ forward Fiona Doherty also received a straight red card in additional-time for an altercation with Cora Staunton.

Both Carnacon players’ offences are punishable with a straight red card and according to Rule 268, the player(s) is handed an automatic suspension of ‘a minimum of four weeks’. Such a ban would mean McHale and Hughes would miss a potential Connacht final which is fixed for Sunday, November 4.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that Carnacon must now wait for official communication from the Mayo LGFA secretary Kevin McDonnell, based on the referee’s report. This will set out the rule/rules broken and the automatic suspension as per the LGFA Official Guide.

Under those same rules Carnacon can then seek a hearing in front of a disciplinary committee in relation to the offences. A subsequent county board meeting must then be called to ratify the suspension, at which stage Carnacon can decide whether or not they want to pursue an appeal.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Knockmore beat Burrishoole on a scoreline of 4-14 to 1-2 to set up a repeat of last year’s county final.