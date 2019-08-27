Buck stops with players to revive Déise fortunes, says Austin Gleeson

Austin Gleeson feels that the Waterford players must take responsibility for results over the last two summers.

The county have failed to record a victory in championship hurling since the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

Since then, mangers Derek McGrath and Páraic Fanning have both stepped down.

And Gleeson admits that the buck stops with the players.

“It’s something that we need to get out of ourselves. It’s nine championship games since 2017 against Cork; that’s not good enough for the calibre of players we have.

“You can blame managers or backroom teams, but it’s down to the players at the end of the day.

“The manager can tell us what to do, but when we go over the white line, it’s down to us.

Nine games without a win, for the calibre of players that we have, is not good enough. We need to get that into our head.

“As soon as we do that and train harder than any other team in the country, we can.”

The 2016 hurler of the year spent the summer in New York and lined out with the Tipperary club.

He played alongside fellow Déise men Jack Prendergast, Calum Lyons, and Martin O’Neill.

“It was a great few weeks. It was good to get the break away and just escape everyone here. I came back refreshed. I actually came back fitter than I felt in a long time.

I’m looking forward to drive on for the rest of the year with Mount Sion, however far we go and see what happens with the intercounty set-up.

He attended the All-Ireland final recently on his return home.

“When everything clicks, Tipperary are an impossible team to play against. They took off in the second half and there was no stopping them.”

Gleeson got eight points (three frees, three from play, and two sidelines) as Mount Sion defeated Clonea in Sunday’s Waterford SHC play-off.

“We got off to a good start, we got an early goal, but they came storming back at us. They never said die. That’s what we anticipated — we had to keep going until the end.

“There was no way we were going to come down and be easy winners as a lot of people thought. There’s no easy games in the senior championship in Waterford. Look, we’re just happy to get the win and move on to next week.”

