News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Buck stops with players to revive Déise fortunes, says Austin Gleeson

Buck stops with players to revive Déise fortunes, says Austin Gleeson
By Tomás McCarthy
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 04:50 AM

Austin Gleeson feels that the Waterford players must take responsibility for results over the last two summers.

The county have failed to record a victory in championship hurling since the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

Since then, mangers Derek McGrath and Páraic Fanning have both stepped down.

And Gleeson admits that the buck stops with the players.

“It’s something that we need to get out of ourselves. It’s nine championship games since 2017 against Cork; that’s not good enough for the calibre of players we have.

“You can blame managers or backroom teams, but it’s down to the players at the end of the day.

“The manager can tell us what to do, but when we go over the white line, it’s down to us.

Nine games without a win, for the calibre of players that we have, is not good enough. We need to get that into our head.

“As soon as we do that and train harder than any other team in the country, we can.”

The 2016 hurler of the year spent the summer in New York and lined out with the Tipperary club.

READ MORE

17 Kerry players set for first final experience

He played alongside fellow Déise men Jack Prendergast, Calum Lyons, and Martin O’Neill.

“It was a great few weeks. It was good to get the break away and just escape everyone here. I came back refreshed. I actually came back fitter than I felt in a long time.

I’m looking forward to drive on for the rest of the year with Mount Sion, however far we go and see what happens with the intercounty set-up.

He attended the All-Ireland final recently on his return home.

“When everything clicks, Tipperary are an impossible team to play against. They took off in the second half and there was no stopping them.”

Gleeson got eight points (three frees, three from play, and two sidelines) as Mount Sion defeated Clonea in Sunday’s Waterford SHC play-off.

“We got off to a good start, we got an early goal, but they came storming back at us. They never said die. That’s what we anticipated — we had to keep going until the end.

“There was no way we were going to come down and be easy winners as a lot of people thought. There’s no easy games in the senior championship in Waterford. Look, we’re just happy to get the win and move on to next week.”

READ MORE

Mayo's Andy Moran announces inter-county football retirement

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

More on this topic

McGrath rules out return to Waterford hotseatMcGrath rules out return to Waterford hotseat

Ex-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise bossEx-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise boss

Managerial draw itching away at intrigued McGrathManagerial draw itching away at intrigued McGrath

‘Lingering hurt’ led to McGrath’s sweeping TV outburst‘Lingering hurt’ led to McGrath’s sweeping TV outburst

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

More in this Section

Guardiola: Manchester City face amazing challenge to retain Premier League titleGuardiola: Manchester City face amazing challenge to retain Premier League title

Rory McIlroy claims FedEx Cup jackpot by winning revamped Tour ChampionshipRory McIlroy claims FedEx Cup jackpot by winning revamped Tour Championship

Limerick pull off impressive double to secure finals placeLimerick pull off impressive double to secure finals place

In Adrigole’s picturesque sweep, the battle for a silver cup ragesIn Adrigole’s picturesque sweep, the battle for a silver cup rages


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »