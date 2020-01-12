News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blake Murphy and Eanna O’Hanlon send Cork into John Kerins Cup final

Eanna O'Hanlon, Cork, takes on Jack Kirrane, Galway at Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan
By Andrew Horgan
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 03:44 PM

Cork 1-15 - 1-9 Galway

Cork’s U20 footballers progressed to the final of the John Kerins Cup as they defeated Galway on Saturday evening.

Clinical displays from Blake Murphy and Eanna O’Hanlon ensured the Rebels followed up their narrow victory against Kerry to ensure they meet the winners of Group A in the final.

Level with a converted free apiece, Cork gained control of proceedings and split the uprights three times without reply by the end of the first quarter. Galway responded with two scores to reduce the deficit to the minimum but a treble of points from Murphy had Cork in front at the break, 0-7 to 0-3.

The Tribesmen grabbed the first point of the second period through Oisín Mac Donnacha but inspired by Murphy, the hosts hit back with four unanswered points.

During that period, Galway had an opportunity to get the first goal but Tomo Culhane saw his penalty saved by Cian O’Leary.

The Douglas goalkeeper was beaten before the beginning of the final quarter as Aidan Halloran drilled the ball into the net although Cork quickly raised a green flag when O’Hanlon fired home from a penalty, 1-11 to 1-5.

Galway finished with 14 men as Macdara Gerathy was dismissed but the sides would still swap four scores each before full time as Cork hung on for the win.

Scorers for Cork: E O’Hanlon 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-3 frees), B Murphy 0-6 (1 free), B Hayes 0-2, D Hayes, E Connolly and G O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Galway: A Halloran 1-0, O Mac Donnacha 0-3 (all frees), T Culhane 0-3 (2 frees), B Mannion 0-2 (all frees), N Grainger 0-1.

CORK: C O’Leary; C O’Shea, D O’Mahony, E Lehane; B Lynch, D Buckley, D Cashman; E O’Hanlon, C Nyhan; G O’Sullivan, A Ó’Luasa, B Hayes; B Murphy, D Hayes, R O’Donovan.

Subs: E Connolly for R O’Donovan (ht), S Desmond for D Cashman (ht), J Murphy for C Nyhan (43), M Lenihan for G O’Sullivan (43), C O’Sullivan for A Ó’Luasa (54).

GALWAY: C Flaherty; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; C O’Neill, M Gerathy, J Kirrane; P Kelly, J McLaughlin; C Sweeney, A Halloran, B Harlowe; A Greene, O Mac Donnacha, B Mannion.

Subs: T Culhane for O Mac Donnacha (37), N Grainger for A Halloran (41), D Whelan for C O’Neill (44), O Gormally for B Harlowe (46), J Reilly for A Greene (51).

Referee: John Hayes (Limerick).

