Ballygunner ease their way to victory over Dungarvan in Waterford SHC semi-final

Ballygunner 2-22 - 1-13 Dungarvan

Ballygunner booked their place in the Waterford SHC semi-final with an easy win over Dungarvan.

Ballygunner opened with Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony points before Ryan Donnelly (free) responded.

Mahony and Hogan added two more, with Conor Curran responding for Dungarvan: 0-4 to 0-2 ten minutes in.

Ballygunner then took over totally. Hutchinson cracked over two fine points and a Mahony free was followed by Tim O’Sullivan placing Peter Hogan for a goal: 1-7 to 0-2 and 16 minutes played.

The Gunners added Mahony frees (three) and a Conor Sheahan brace. Dungarvan eventually had a Donnelly free on 25 minutes, having leaked 1-8 on the spin.

Dungarvan came into the game a little more but still trailed 1-14 to 0-5 when they won a penalty in injury time but Stephen O’Keeffe saved well from Patrick Curran, though sub Colm Curran managed a point from the attack.

Ballygunner led 1-14 to 0-6 at the half but Dungarvan were livelier on the resumption, opening with a Donnelly free and a Patrick Curran point from play. However, Michael Mahony, Hogan and Hutchinson hit back for the county champions, and it was 1-17 to 0-8 on 40 minutes.

When Michael Mahony collected a Hogan pass and hit his side’s second goal a minute later the game was as good as over as a contest, and Ballygunner saw the rest of the game out at their ease - Patrick Curran’s late goal strictly a consolation score.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-9 , 6 frees); P. Hogan, M. Mahony (1-2 each); D. Hutchinson (0-4); C. Sheahan (0-2); B. O’Sullivan, JJ Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe (0-1).

Scorers for Dungarvan: R. Donnelly (0-5, 4 frees); P. Curran (1-1); Cathal Curran (0-3); J. Allen, Colm Curran, G. Crotty, M. Kiely (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe, I. Kenny, E. Hayden, C. Sheahan, Philip Mahony, B. Coughlan, S. O’Sullivan, B. O’Keeffe, M. Mahony, D. Hutchinson, Pauric Mahony (c), B. O’Sullivan, P. Hogan, T. O’Sullivan, P. Leavy.

Subs: C. Power and W. Hutchinson for B. Coughlan and T. O’Sullivan (52); JJ Hutchinson for Sheahan (53); T. Foley for B. O’Keeffe (57).

DUNGARVAN: G. Power, A. Donnelly, J. Curran, S. Ryan, J. Nagle, K. Power, K. Moore, M. Kiely, J. Lacey, C. Curran, J. Allen, R. Donnelly (c), D. Lyons, P. Curran, G. Crotty.

Subs: Colm Curran for Moore (inj., 13); Cormac Curran for A. Donnelly (29); K. Daly for Kiely (49); J. Duggan for Colm Curran (51).

Referee: N. Barry (Passage).

*In the relegation play-off which preceded the semi-final, Ballyduff Upper and Fourmilewater played out an entertaining draw, 0-15 to 1-12, and will have to meet again at a date to be confirmed.