News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ballygunner ease their way to victory over Dungarvan in Waterford SHC semi-final

Ballygunner ease their way to victory over Dungarvan in Waterford SHC semi-final
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Ballygunner 2-22 - 1-13 Dungarvan

Ballygunner booked their place in the Waterford SHC semi-final with an easy win over Dungarvan.

Ballygunner opened with Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony points before Ryan Donnelly (free) responded.

Mahony and Hogan added two more, with Conor Curran responding for Dungarvan: 0-4 to 0-2 ten minutes in.

Ballygunner then took over totally. Hutchinson cracked over two fine points and a Mahony free was followed by Tim O’Sullivan placing Peter Hogan for a goal: 1-7 to 0-2 and 16 minutes played.

The Gunners added Mahony frees (three) and a Conor Sheahan brace. Dungarvan eventually had a Donnelly free on 25 minutes, having leaked 1-8 on the spin.

Dungarvan came into the game a little more but still trailed 1-14 to 0-5 when they won a penalty in injury time but Stephen O’Keeffe saved well from Patrick Curran, though sub Colm Curran managed a point from the attack.

Ballygunner led 1-14 to 0-6 at the half but Dungarvan were livelier on the resumption, opening with a Donnelly free and a Patrick Curran point from play. However, Michael Mahony, Hogan and Hutchinson hit back for the county champions, and it was 1-17 to 0-8 on 40 minutes.

When Michael Mahony collected a Hogan pass and hit his side’s second goal a minute later the game was as good as over as a contest, and Ballygunner saw the rest of the game out at their ease - Patrick Curran’s late goal strictly a consolation score.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (0-9 , 6 frees); P. Hogan, M. Mahony (1-2 each); D. Hutchinson (0-4); C. Sheahan (0-2); B. O’Sullivan, JJ Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe (0-1).

Scorers for Dungarvan: R. Donnelly (0-5, 4 frees); P. Curran (1-1); Cathal Curran (0-3); J. Allen, Colm Curran, G. Crotty, M. Kiely (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe, I. Kenny, E. Hayden, C. Sheahan, Philip Mahony, B. Coughlan, S. O’Sullivan, B. O’Keeffe, M. Mahony, D. Hutchinson, Pauric Mahony (c), B. O’Sullivan, P. Hogan, T. O’Sullivan, P. Leavy.

Subs: C. Power and W. Hutchinson for B. Coughlan and T. O’Sullivan (52); JJ Hutchinson for Sheahan (53); T. Foley for B. O’Keeffe (57).

DUNGARVAN: G. Power, A. Donnelly, J. Curran, S. Ryan, J. Nagle, K. Power, K. Moore, M. Kiely, J. Lacey, C. Curran, J. Allen, R. Donnelly (c), D. Lyons, P. Curran, G. Crotty.

Subs: Colm Curran for Moore (inj., 13); Cormac Curran for A. Donnelly (29); K. Daly for Kiely (49); J. Duggan for Colm Curran (51).

Referee: N. Barry (Passage).

*In the relegation play-off which preceded the semi-final, Ballyduff Upper and Fourmilewater played out an entertaining draw, 0-15 to 1-12, and will have to meet again at a date to be confirmed.

READ MORE

'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad

More on this topic

Peter Queally the front-runner for Waterford hurling rolePeter Queally the front-runner for Waterford hurling role

Buck stops with players to revive Déise fortunes, says Austin GleesonBuck stops with players to revive Déise fortunes, says Austin Gleeson

McGrath rules out return to Waterford hotseatMcGrath rules out return to Waterford hotseat

Ex-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise bossEx-players Stephen Frampton and Tom Feeney to help find next Déise boss


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Waterford GAA

More in this Section

'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad

Grinding out a win preferable to losing ground for GuardiolaGrinding out a win preferable to losing ground for Guardiola

Christian Coleman powers to gold in 100m finalChristian Coleman powers to gold in 100m final

Nuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvementNuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvement


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »