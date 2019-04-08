An awful lot more in this team, claims Douglas boss Mick Evans

Douglas 1-10 Bishopstown 1-9

Douglas won by a single point in yesterday’s low-key Cork SFC first round at Páirc Uí Rinn. A repeat of the 2018 tie that went the way of Bishopstown, but this city derby never rose to any great heights and while the winners were the better team, they failed to capitalise with some really bad wides.

Douglas coach Mick Evans, whilst happy with the result, was none too pleased afterwards.

“It is a win and we are delighted with the win but we know we are much better than this. As I have just said to the players, they know they didn’t play up to the standard we expect, and yet they stuck at it. Another team would have caved in when Bishopstown came back. We know we didn’t play well ourselves. There is an awful lot more in this team.

“Three things are needed to win a championship. You have to be lucky. You have to beat the opposition. And you have to beat the system. Where we are frustrated is the system left us down this week. We get three (county) hurlers back on Thursday night. They didn’t play football for eight months. We couldn’t consider them. It is an insult to me, the club, the players that they weren’t playing today.”

“Eoin Cadogan wasn’t available. Sean Powter played but we were told by Cork to take him off after 45 minutes. That was the arrangement, they are trying to bring him back slowly and I understand that.

“We didn’t want to take him off but they are the people looking after his medical needs. So we had no problem doing that. We will work closely with the Cork footballers to make sure this guy has a long career.”

In the end, Bishopstown may feel victory escaped them. They fought back from six-points down with eight minutes remaining. Eoin Byrne kickstarted the comeback and Brian O’Callaghan’s goal reduced the difference to two. Ken O’Halloran’s third point from placed balls made for an exciting finish. However, his fourth attempt fell short and was cleared by Nathan Walsh.

Douglas, who were well served by centre-back Kevin Flahive and goalkeeper Brian Boyle, had the better of the opening half, 1-4 to 0-5. Shane McCarthy’s goal in the 17th minute and a couple of frees from Conor Russell the highlight. Their only point from play in that half was from David Hanrahan having been put through by Collins.

Bishopstown were in and out of the play, Dean Sexton and Sam Oakes floated over nice points for the lead early on, but they didn’t score from play again until the fourth minute of injury time, this time from the boot of Rory Cahill.

Douglas stayed on top after the break having seized the initiative with another Russell free and one from Powter from play. This stretched the advantage to five at the three-quarter juncture.

McCarthy then pointed in the 52nd minute and Douglas were 1-10 to 0-7 in front.

Bishopstown, despite the gallant fightback, go to round two.

Scorers for Douglas: S McCarthy (1-1), C Russell (0-4, 0-3 frees), D Hanrahan, S Collins (free), E O’Sullivan, D Kelly and S Powter (0-1).

Scorers for Bishopstown: B O’Callaghan (1-0), K O’Halloran (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ’45), R Cahill (0-2, 0-1 free), D O’Connor (free), D Sexton, S Oakes and E Byrne (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: B Boyle; D Sheehan, D Sweeney, L McGrath; N Walsh, K Flahive, K Hayes Curtin; E O’Sullivan, B Hartnett; B Collins, D Hanrahan (Capt), S Powter; S Collins, S McCarthy, C Russell.

Subs: D Kelly for S Collins (half-time), B Lynch for S Powter (48), L Dineen for E O’Sullivan (48).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; M Power, E Byrne, N O’Donovan; J Costello, E Deasy, D Lester; J O’Sullivan (Capt), P Cronin; D Sexton, C O’Driscoll, D O’Connor; R Cahill, J Murphy, S Oakes.

Subs: L O’Driscoll for S Oakes (23 inj), D Costelloe for J Murphy (42), B O’Callaghan for D Sexton (48), A Motherway for C O’Driscoll (60).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).