All-Ireland Gold games for June revealed

Ger Power captained Kerry to the 1980 All-Ireland. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Kerry fans tired of watching reruns of Seamus Darby's famous five-in-a-row-ending goal will get some relief as the June schedule for All-Ireland Gold was released.

TG4's slate of classic matches continues on Sunday, June 7, with a Kerry v Offaly game that went according to the script - an eight-goal thriller in the 1980 All-Ireland semi-final that ended in a Kingdom win.

There'll be more semi-final pain for Offaly the following week with the broadcast of the 1989 All-Ireland hurling semi-final and Antrim's most famous victory.

Two of Dublin's five-in-a-row finals will feature, the 2017 decider and 2019 replay, as well as their 1992 loss to Donegal.

In hurling, there will also be a chance to catch-up on Limerick's 2018 victory, Cork's 1976 success, and Galway's thrilling camogie final win over Kilkenny from last September.

Sunday 7 June

2.25pm Kerry v Offaly - 1980 All-Ireland SFC semi-final

4pm Limerick v Galway - 2018 All-Ireland SHC final

Sunday 14 June

2.35pm Antrim v Offaly - 1989 All-Ireland SHC semi-final

4pm Dublin v Mayo - 2017 All-Ireland SFC final

Sunday 21 June

2.35pm Donegal v Dublin - 1992 All-Ireland SFC final

4.05pm Galway v Kilkenny - 2019 All-Ireland SCC final

Sunday 28 June

2.40pm Cork v Wexford - 1976 All-Ireland SHC final

4.05pm Dublin v Kerry - 2019 All-Ireland SFC final replay