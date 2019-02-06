Some of the reaction to Ireland’s defeat by England last weekend has been crazy, writes Donal Lenihan.

While we have a history in this country of losing the run of ourselves on the back of some great triumphs, likewise we tend to beat ourselves up far too much when things go wrong.

There’s a first for everything, so Joe Schmidt, in his last Six Nations, finally experienced the pain of losing a championship encounter at the Aviva Stadium in his sixth campaign at the helm.