NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

LARRY RYAN: Man City feel the fear and do it anyway

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 05:50 AM
By Larry Ryan

Sports Corresponsdant

Larry Ryan is a sports correspondent with the Irish Examiner

Larry Ryan: Fashioning narratives out of the week’s big big game

DYNAMIC DUO: Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher, left, and Gary Neville share a joke while covering Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Thursday night. Neville detected a rare ‘retreat’ from Pep Guardiola in the shape of Aymeric Laporte at left back. Picture: Simon Stacpoole/ Getty

How big? Big big

The poor old FA Cup can’t catch a break. Along it arrives, to keep football in a holding cell overnight to calm things down, just as a bona fide title race has been declared on. As debris still flies from the blowing wide open of what almost became a ‘big ask’.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

Related Articles

The pressure is now on Liverpool, claims City star Fernandinho

Manchester City welcome chasing Liverpool – Bernardo Silva

Kompany thinks his tackle on Mo Salah was ‘great challenge’

It was a final for us: Guardiola hails team as Manchester City revive title race

More in this Section

Mauricio Pochettino does not expect Tottenham to make any January signings

Managers risk sideline bans over fake news and dummy teams in new directive

What's top of the wanted list for each county in a hurling draft

The big interview with Liam Harbison: Breakfast, boccia, and boosting performance

More by this author

Time for Jose to turn underdog

Would Mourinho have cancelled the sixties?

Baseball gambles on slow lane

The future can wait, we owe Mick McCarthy another spin


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »