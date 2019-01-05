Larry Ryan: Fashioning narratives out of the week’s big big game

DYNAMIC DUO: Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher, left, and Gary Neville share a joke while covering Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Thursday night. Neville detected a rare ‘retreat’ from Pep Guardiola in the shape of Aymeric Laporte at left back. Picture: Simon Stacpoole/ Getty

How big? Big big

The poor old FA Cup can’t catch a break. Along it arrives, to keep football in a holding cell overnight to calm things down, just as a bona fide title race has been declared on. As debris still flies from the blowing wide open of what almost became a ‘big ask’.