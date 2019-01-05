Larry Ryan is a sports correspondent with the Irish Examiner
Larry Ryan: Fashioning narratives out of the week’s big big game
How big? Big big
The poor old FA Cup can’t catch a break. Along it arrives, to keep football in a holding cell overnight to calm things down, just as a bona fide title race has been declared on. As debris still flies from the blowing wide open of what almost became a ‘big ask’.
