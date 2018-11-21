Christians send powerful message of intent against Thurles CBS

Christian Brothers College (Cork) 4-19 Thurles CBS 1-13.

By Conor Kane

Both teams were already assured of progress to the Harty Cup quarter-finals thanks to comprehensive beatings of Castletroy College earlier on, but it was Christians who sent out the loudest message of intent at Bansha as they powered their way to another heavy victory.

From the fifth minute when Kevin Finn got the first of their four goals, the Cork lads just had too much in the arsenal for their Thurles counterparts and they led by 10 points at half-time before going on to record a 15-point success.

Led up front by Padraig Power, who scored three from play as well as five from placed balls, CBC had nine scorers in all, with Shane Barrett delivering 1-3 and Jack Cahalane and Kevin Finn bagging 1-2 each.

Barrett's goal in the 15th minute was a fine effort as he ran in from the middle and shot from about 20 metres straight into the top right corner and they had some brilliant points in that first half as well, particularly from Iarlaith Daly, Shane Barrett again and Declan Finn.

Thurles CBS plugged away and Luke Cashin kept them ticking over with points from frees and play, while Max Barrett and Devon Ryan caused several problems for the Christians' defence.

Barrett ended up with 1-2, his goal in the second half a brilliant effort from a Ryan shot which rebounded back into play and he "doubled" into the net.

By then they had lost any hope of topping the group, CBS adding another couple of goals in the meantime within a minute of each other, through a low shot by Owen McCarthy after a nice pass from Kevin Finn, and a great solo score by Jack Cahalane.

Scorers: CBC - P Power 0-9 (5F, 1 '65'), S Barrett 1-3, K Finn 1-2, O McCarthy 1-0, J Cahalane 1-0, J O'Kelly 0-2, D Hanlon 0-1, I Daly 0-1, J Scally 0-1;

Thurles - L Cashin 0-8 (6F), M Hackett 1-2, E Morris 0-1, D Flood 0-1, P Creedon 0-1.

Christian Brothers College: C Long, C Murphy, P Hennessy, D Barry, C Daly, I Daly, G Mulcahy, D Hanlon, K Finn, S Barrett, N Hartnett, P Power, O McCarthy, J O'Kelly, J Cahalane. Subs: S Green for D Barry (42m), P McBarron for J O'Kelly (42m), J Scally for I Daly (45m), C Murray for P Power (59m), D Quill for C Daly (59m).

Thurles CBS: K Bracken, K Hayes, P Melbourne, J Taylor, K Moloney, F Hanafin, K Larkin, J Hickey, J Morrissey, D Ryan, E Morris, M Hackett, L Cashin, D Flood, E Purcell. Subs: J Sinnott for J Taylor (HT), P Creedon for K Larkin (41m), E Ryan for E Morris (51m), MP O'Dwyer for J Hickey (59m), K Costello for L Cashin (59m).

Ref: John McCormack (Tipperary).