Home»sport

Christians send powerful message of intent against Thurles CBS

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 04:11 PM

Christian Brothers College (Cork) 4-19 Thurles CBS 1-13.

By Conor Kane

Both teams were already assured of progress to the Harty Cup quarter-finals thanks to comprehensive beatings of Castletroy College earlier on, but it was Christians who sent out the loudest message of intent at Bansha as they powered their way to another heavy victory.

From the fifth minute when Kevin Finn got the first of their four goals, the Cork lads just had too much in the arsenal for their Thurles counterparts and they led by 10 points at half-time before going on to record a 15-point success.

Led up front by Padraig Power, who scored three from play as well as five from placed balls, CBC had nine scorers in all, with Shane Barrett delivering 1-3 and Jack Cahalane and Kevin Finn bagging 1-2 each.

Barrett's goal in the 15th minute was a fine effort as he ran in from the middle and shot from about 20 metres straight into the top right corner and they had some brilliant points in that first half as well, particularly from Iarlaith Daly, Shane Barrett again and Declan Finn.

Thurles CBS plugged away and Luke Cashin kept them ticking over with points from frees and play, while Max Barrett and Devon Ryan caused several problems for the Christians' defence.

Barrett ended up with 1-2, his goal in the second half a brilliant effort from a Ryan shot which rebounded back into play and he "doubled" into the net.

By then they had lost any hope of topping the group, CBS adding another couple of goals in the meantime within a minute of each other, through a low shot by Owen McCarthy after a nice pass from Kevin Finn, and a great solo score by Jack Cahalane.

Scorers: CBC - P Power 0-9 (5F, 1 '65'), S Barrett 1-3, K Finn 1-2, O McCarthy 1-0, J Cahalane 1-0, J O'Kelly 0-2, D Hanlon 0-1, I Daly 0-1, J Scally 0-1;

Thurles - L Cashin 0-8 (6F), M Hackett 1-2, E Morris 0-1, D Flood 0-1, P Creedon 0-1.

Christian Brothers College: C Long, C Murphy, P Hennessy, D Barry, C Daly, I Daly, G Mulcahy, D Hanlon, K Finn, S Barrett, N Hartnett, P Power, O McCarthy, J O'Kelly, J Cahalane. Subs: S Green for D Barry (42m), P McBarron for J O'Kelly (42m), J Scally for I Daly (45m), C Murray for P Power (59m), D Quill for C Daly (59m).

Thurles CBS: K Bracken, K Hayes, P Melbourne, J Taylor, K Moloney, F Hanafin, K Larkin, J Hickey, J Morrissey, D Ryan, E Morris, M Hackett, L Cashin, D Flood, E Purcell. Subs: J Sinnott for J Taylor (HT), P Creedon for K Larkin (41m), E Ryan for E Morris (51m), MP O'Dwyer for J Hickey (59m), K Costello for L Cashin (59m).

Ref: John McCormack (Tipperary).


Related Articles

Nenagh CBS seal quarter-final spot with win over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire

Midleton CBS advance to Harty Cup knockout stages

Stephen Cluxton who? Watch as South African goalkeeper solos ball down field and scores wonder point

John Horan sees only positives for the Fenway Hurling Classic

More in this Section

France to wear rainbow laces against Fiji in show of support for Gareth Thomas

Martin O'Neill's Ireland career in numbers

Neymar plays down injury fears ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane part company with the FAI


Lifestyle

As Snoop Dogg congratulates himself – these are the health benefits of acknowledging your own greatness

Asos is now selling Mooncups: Why you should start using menstrual cups

Karuizawa – the Japanese resort town where people and bears want to live happily ever after

A taste of tradition in northern Sweden

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »