News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Young man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attack

Young man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attack
By Sarah Slater
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 08:56 PM

Gardaí are investigating a vicious attack in which a young man was seriously injured during a row between a group of young men in Co. Laois.

It is understood that a man in his 20s was found in an unresponsive state at Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix this evening.

An Irish Air Corps helicopter was requested to help other emergency services including paramedics and gardaí who were on scene.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was found unconscious nearby following a row between a group of men.

It is understood that a hatchet may have been used during the incident.

Air support was called as a precaution and the man has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.

READ MORE

Children's Hospital board and BAM Ireland begin legal action to resolve contract dispute


crimeattack

More in this Section

'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19

Car stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hearsCar stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hears

Reagent suppliers ramping up production as demand soars 1,000%, says virus lab directorReagent suppliers ramping up production as demand soars 1,000%, says virus lab director

'Considerable deficit' expected as Covid-19 costs likely to top €8bn'Considerable deficit' expected as Covid-19 costs likely to top €8bn


Lifestyle

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanBringing the past to life

One colour, so many moods; Annmarie O'Connor prepares us to embrace pink.Trend of the Week: Prepare to embrace pink

With the constant washing, the skin on my hands has become dry and brittle.Natural Health: Constant washing is damaging my hands

Most of the Tobacco Free Ireland programme team have been redeployed to assist with the pandemic, so I’m providing cover in their absence.Working Life: Elaine Buckely, National Tobacco Cessation Coordinator

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »