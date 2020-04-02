Young man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attack

Gardaí are investigating a vicious attack in which a young man was seriously injured during a row between a group of young men in Co. Laois.

It is understood that a man in his 20s was found in an unresponsive state at Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix this evening.

An Irish Air Corps helicopter was requested to help other emergency services including paramedics and gardaí who were on scene.

Gardaí confirmed that the man was found unconscious nearby following a row between a group of men.

It is understood that a hatchet may have been used during the incident.

Air support was called as a precaution and the man has been taken to Tallaght Hospital.