World's first black hole watch to take place tonight in Dublin

The world's first Black Hole Watch is taking place in Dublin tonight.

Astronomy Ireland will show the general public the galaxy and moon through a number of large telescopes.

Stars gazers will need to head to Astronomy Ireland's Headquarters in Blanchardstown in Dublin for 9pm tonight if they are interested.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine will give a short talk about the importance of this black hole photograph at the event.

He said:

The galaxy that the black hole is devouring is far too faint to be seen with the naked but large telescopes can show it 'live' and we don't believe any other group in the world has run such an event to show it the general public.

Astronomy Ireland will also be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the first manned landing on the Moon with a series of Moon Watches to show the Moon up close in powerful telescopes.

The event will go ahead regardless of the weather, though recent forecasts have predicted great views for the night.

Mr Moore said: "The Black Hole galaxy is a million billion times further away than the Moon and, even though it is trillions of times bigger than the Moon, it will still be a billion times fainter than the Moon.

"However, our telescopes are so powerful that we will be able to see the galaxy 'live' as I have done so myself using the telescopes we will have at the 'Black Hole & Moon Watch' event, just to check it is possible to see it from Ireland."