News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Women returning from maternity leave will have access this month to Covid-19 payments

Women returning from maternity leave will have access this month to Covid-19 payments
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 03:20 PM

Women returning to work from maternity leave will be able to access the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme from June 12.

Last week the Department of Finance announced that women returning from adoptive or maternity leave are eligible for the scheme.

Their pay will be backdated to March 26 in line with other employees.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach confirmed the date of access this morning.

Ms Canavan said: "This will be implemented from the 26th of March where applicable. The change being made will allow for consistent treatment with other employees who are on the payroll on the 29th of February.

"The system updates to support this change should be operational from the 12th of June, 2020."

READ MORE

More than 36,000 people returned to work last week

More on this topic

Oliver Mangan: Stock markets buoyed by government money and vaccine hopesOliver Mangan: Stock markets buoyed by government money and vaccine hopes

Professor calls for masks to be mandatory after study finds it leads to six-fold infection dropProfessor calls for masks to be mandatory after study finds it leads to six-fold infection drop

Hancock says ‘black lives matter’ as report shows Covid-19 risk to minoritiesHancock says ‘black lives matter’ as report shows Covid-19 risk to minorities

Downing Street scraps weekend Covid-19 press conferencesDowning Street scraps weekend Covid-19 press conferences


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19maternity leaveTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up