Women returning from maternity leave will have access this month to Covid-19 payments

Women returning to work from maternity leave will be able to access the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme from June 12.

Last week the Department of Finance announced that women returning from adoptive or maternity leave are eligible for the scheme.

Their pay will be backdated to March 26 in line with other employees.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach confirmed the date of access this morning.

Ms Canavan said: "This will be implemented from the 26th of March where applicable. The change being made will allow for consistent treatment with other employees who are on the payroll on the 29th of February.

"The system updates to support this change should be operational from the 12th of June, 2020."