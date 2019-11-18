News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman who claims she fled Albania because of 'politically connected 'stalker wins High Court challenge

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 03:04 PM

A woman who claimed she fled Albania because of a stalker has won a High Court challenge to a refusal to grant her and her three children international protection.

The woman claimed because the stalker was politically connected in Albania she could not turn to the local police for help and had to flee.

Mr Justice Max Barrett overturned the International Protection Appeals Tribunal (IPAT) decision to refuse her and her children subsidiary protection. He said the IPAT failed to give adequate reasons for its decision.

The judge also quashed a separate IPAT decision refusing protection for the woman's husband and ordered the IPAT to reconsider the case.

The judge said a one-time co-worker of the woman began stalking her at her workplace. He initially left her unwanted anonymous messages at her workstation and later

made anonymous telephone calls to her landline.

Subsequently, he vandalised the car belonging to her husband and appears to have shot several times at her husband when he was out driving, the judge said.

In the end, matters became so bad that she quit her job and the whole family moved to the Albanian capital, Tirana.

They were settled there for only a short time when, the said, they woke up one morning to find a cat's head left in a box on their doorstep.

They attributed this to the stalker who the woman believes enjoys political influence and protection in Albania. They decided to flee Albania and the family ended up in Ireland.

In her application for protection, she told the IPAT, among other things, that her stalker was connected to the Socialist Party where she lived and the corrupt police would not support or protect her. There were many similar cases in Albania, she said.

She knew one woman who was a judge and was killed by her stalker, she said. That judge looked for protection, even writing to the American ambassador about it, the woman claimed.

The woman also said her family enjoyed a good life in Albania, that she was degree educated and her husband a businessman, but they abandoned it because that was "how it works in Albania."

Mr Justice Barrett said the IPAT accepted almost all the elements of her account. The IPAT said because the stalker had "proven himself to be relentless" and "remained a credible threat" there were substantial grounds for believing if returned to Albania the woman and her children would face a real risk of serious harm.

But the IPAT refused her asylum and subsidiary protection application saying, among other things, she had not shown she would not enjoy Albanian state protection if returned.

Mr Justice Barrett noted that, regrettably, the woman's concerns regarding the Albanian police were not some figment of her imagination. A US State Department

Report said police there "did not always enforce the law equitably. Personal associations, political or criminal connections....often influenced law enforcement."

The judge found the IPAT failed to given adequate reasons for its finding, based on country of origin information.

A person affected by a decision is entitled to know in general terms why a decision was made, he said.

The woman had been left with no reason as to why her stalker's political connections were perceived by the IPAT not to affect the availability of effective State

protection to her, he said.

There was, in consequence, a breach of the International Protection Act 2015 duty to communicate reasons as well as a breach of fairness of procedures.

He also found the IPAT erred in law and acted outside its powers.

