Woman in direct provision describes 'trauma' as daughter, 7, tests positive for Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 10:00 AM

A woman living in direct provision is criticising the decision to move her and her children around the country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Precious Moyo was moved from hotels in Dublin to Kerry, then to Cork before being returned to Dublin all in the last month.

The mother-of-two from Zimbabwe says they were placed on crowded buses with others living in direct provision.

Her seven-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus.

Precious says the experience has been traumatic.

"I'm dealing with my own trauma that I'm coming with from my own country and now it's another trauma," she said.

"That cannot go away for me, that my daughter got Covid. In a hotel with kids it's so hard, it's traumatising.

"I don't know why they can't give us facilities whereby we can take care of our kids in a proper way."

