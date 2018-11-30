NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Woman due in court after €3k shoplifting spree in Cork

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 09:47 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A woman is due in court this morning charged in connection with a series of theft from shop incidents in Cork city yesterday after nearly €3,000 worth of goods was recovered.

Gardaí, who have stepped up patrols in the city centre, stopped and searched a woman in the city centre at around 2pm.

They recovered clothes, sunglasses and jewellery worth nearly €3,000 which had been reported stolen from six shops in the city earlier.

The woman was arrested, brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Superintendent John Quilter said gardaí have increased both uniform and plainclothes patrol in the city for the next few weeks.

READ MORE: Report highlights 'perfect storm' that has hit main streets of many towns in Ireland

“Whilst we will be policing all aspects of crime in the city, we will have a particular focus on theft from shops,” he said.

“I would ask that all businesses log on to www.garda.ie and view the ‘Garda Retail Security Guide’ to see how they can tackle shoplifting and other crimes that can affect them.”

Garda Community Policing members mounted an Operation Thor day of action yesterday visiting shopping centres in Ballincollig, Little Island, Glanmire and Ballyvolane to offer advice to members of the public on how to stay safe this Christmas.


KEYWORDS

CrimecourtshopliftingCork

Related Articles

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at car in Dublin

Over 80% of people say they would report a rape to Gardaí, survey shows

Probation Service: No evidence that open disclosures on sex offenders reduces recidivism

Cars and Rolex watch among assets seized in CAB raids on ten properties

More in this Section

Number of people living in emergency accommodation rises to 9,724

Limerick man loses appeal against conviction for murder of father of six

IBRC obtain €121m judgment against wife of businessman Sean Quinn

16-year-old sentenced to 12 months for his part in vicious gang mugging


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

For Andromedan-Corkonians Happyalone, the only way is up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »