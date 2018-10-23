Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman, 91, dies after car hits tree in supermarket car park

An elderly woman has died following a single-vehicle fatal road traffic collision in the car park of a supermarket.

The female driver, 91, was in the car park of a supermarket on Trinity Street, Wexford when the car she was driving hit a tree.

The woman was seriously injured and was removed to Wexford General Hospital where she later passed away.

She was the sole occupant of the car.

The collision occurred at about 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

