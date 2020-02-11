Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a newborn girl in Waterford two years ago.

Caitlin Corcoran was arrested yesterday and brought to Waterford Garda Station.

She has since been charged at Waterford District Court.

She faces two charges of manslaughter and neglect relating to the death of baby Sophie Elizabeth Corcoran whose remains were found at offices on the Cork Road in April 2018.

Ms Corcoran, with an address at Apartment 17, Block A, Suir Road, was remanded on bail to March 10.