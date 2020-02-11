News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 08:48 PM

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a newborn girl in Waterford two years ago.

Caitlin Corcoran was arrested yesterday and brought to Waterford Garda Station.

She has since been charged at Waterford District Court.

She faces two charges of manslaughter and neglect relating to the death of baby Sophie Elizabeth Corcoran whose remains were found at offices on the Cork Road in April 2018.

Ms Corcoran, with an address at Apartment 17, Block A, Suir Road, was remanded on bail to March 10.

READ MORE

Soc Dems play down SF fears as coalition talks ramp up

More on this topic

Widow of hospital consultant alleges negligence in his care and treatmentWidow of hospital consultant alleges negligence in his care and treatment

'I thought I would be safe in hospital' - Man sexually assaulted teenage patient in CUH ward'I thought I would be safe in hospital' - Man sexually assaulted teenage patient in CUH ward

'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed

Man appears in court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in LouthMan appears in court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in Louth


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Sixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seatSixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seat

Mick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North CentralMick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North Central

Group suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadoneGroup suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadone

Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld


Lifestyle

As we look forward to Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating romance of the fairytale kind.Inside the proposals of couples who met, fell in love and lived happily ever after

Its healing properties have convinced Fiann Ó Nualláin it’s time to start sowing this crop againSelling points of celery seed and its medicinal properties

To make a bold statement, the beauty industry takes the widest pivots the fastest, and it seems that skincare specifically is taking a sharp turn from being about taking away to giving back to the skin.The Skin Nerd: Selecting super soothers in skincare makes sense

A diagnosis with Parkinson’s hasn’t stopped Herbie Brennan from continuing to add to his impressive roster of best-selling books, says Ed Power.Parkinson's not stopping author from adding to collection of best-selling books

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »