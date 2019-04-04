NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Widow of man who died as a result of asbestos exposure settles case against his employers

Máire Ní Uiginn pictured leaving the Four Courts today. Picture: Collins Courts
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 04:38 PM

The widow of a 79-year-old man who died as a result of spending 36 years of his working life being repeatedly exposed to asbestos particles has settled her High Court action.

Máire Ní Uiginn's husband, Michael Higgins, worked as a sales director/manager in Britain and Ireland for a UK insulation company.

He died from malignant mesothelioma, a lung disease caused by asbestos on December 19, 2015.

Ms Ní Uiginn sued Cape plc of Jersey, Channel Islands, Cape Insulation Ltd, Middlesex, England, Cape Ireland Ltd, Dublin, and Cape Intermediate Holdings, also Middlesex.

The defendants accepted liability and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Following talks today Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told the matter had been settled.

In her action, Ms Ní Uiginn claimed the defendants failed in their duty to take reasonable precautions for the health and safety of her husband.

It was claimed that between 1956 and 1991, Mr Higgins' work involved going to various commercial premises and building sites under the control of the defendants during which he was repeatedly and continuously exposed to asbestos particles.

As a result, he developed mesothelioma which ultimately caused his death.

His widow, Ms Ní Uiginn, a retired education co-ordinator, told the court when he was diagnosed in November 2015, it was a great shock to her and their adult daughter Áine.

He was given a very short time to live and passed away the following month.

Bernard McDonagh SC, told the court liability was conceded but the only issue was the difference between the medical experts on life expectancy.

The court heard doctors for each side would give evidence in relation to this matter.

When the case resumed later the court heard the matter had been settled following talks.

