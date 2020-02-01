News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'We've given our life to Bord na Móna': Workers protest Offaly station closure

'We've given our life to Bord na Móna': Workers protest Offaly station closure
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 04:34 PM

Bord na Móna workers are protesting in Co Offaly this afternoon, saying the government's failing to deliver good quality replacement jobs under a "just transition" away from fossil fuels.

An Bord Pleanála refused the ESB permission to keep burning turf until 2027 at Shannonbridge power station, while it switched to biomass.

The station now faces closure by the end of the year.

Pat Phelan, who works for Bord na Móna, says he and some of his colleagues just want the same deal other European workers are getting.

"When Bord na Móna, when the ESB goes then what's going to happen?

"We want a transition and we want a transition that's equal to the transition that the coal miners in Spain got and some of them in Scotland as well.

"That's what we're looking for and I don't think it's a lot to ask.

"We've given our life to Bord na Móna."

READ MORE

Man recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attack

More on this topic

Three arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in DublinThree arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in Dublin

Animal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarketAnimal rights group holds turkeys protest in UK supermarket

Mob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in BaghdadMob kills teen, hangs body from a traffic pole, in Baghdad

Anti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in BrightonAnti-arms protesters chain themselves to factory gates in Brighton


TOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50

Leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rule out working with Sinn FéinLeaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rule out working with Sinn Féin

Varadkar not worried about election poll placing Fine Gael in 3rd placeVaradkar not worried about election poll placing Fine Gael in 3rd place

Man recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attackMan recovering after being stabbed during hate crime attack


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »