'We've given our life to Bord na Móna': Workers protest Offaly station closure

Bord na Móna workers are protesting in Co Offaly this afternoon, saying the government's failing to deliver good quality replacement jobs under a "just transition" away from fossil fuels.

An Bord Pleanála refused the ESB permission to keep burning turf until 2027 at Shannonbridge power station, while it switched to biomass.

The station now faces closure by the end of the year.

Pat Phelan, who works for Bord na Móna, says he and some of his colleagues just want the same deal other European workers are getting.

"When Bord na Móna, when the ESB goes then what's going to happen?

"We want a transition and we want a transition that's equal to the transition that the coal miners in Spain got and some of them in Scotland as well.

"That's what we're looking for and I don't think it's a lot to ask.

"We've given our life to Bord na Móna."