'We’re already well equipped': Call for hairdressers to be able to reopen earlier

The Irish Hairdressers Federation wants hairdressers to be able come back to work earlier than planned.

It is recommending the Government open salons on June 29.

Currently, hairdressers are due to open on July 20 - during phase four of the Government’s plan to reopen society.

The organisation represents over 400 salon owners across the country, which employ over 5,00 stylists.

Irish Hairdressers Federation incoming president, Danielle Kennedy says the sector is ready to open more quickly.

“Saloons are already very sanitary environments,” she said.

“We already are very well equipped to take that level of hygiene and those hygiene standards just up to the next level.

“We’re already well equipped for contact tracing as well.

“So we’re one of the industries that can adapt very, very easily to the Government’s protocols in order to reopen earlier.”