Watch: Garda dragged by car as he tries to make drug arrest in Dublin

Footage of a garda officer being dragged along a Dublin street last night has emerged on social media.

The video was sent to the Joe Duffy show on RTE and was posted on their Twitter account.

Gardaí have confirmed the incident which saw a car reverse with an officer being dragged from Cuffe Street to St Luke's Avenue, Dublin 8, at around 11.45pm last night.

A listener says this happened on Dublin’s Cork Street last night. Hope the poor Garda being dragged along by the car is ok. ⁦@GardaTraffic⁩ ⁦@DubFireBrigade⁩ ⁦@rteliveline⁩ 1850715815 pic.twitter.com/3PfWt4uhtE — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) August 1, 2019

In a statement, the gardaí said two men, one in their late 20s and one in their early 30s, had been arrested and that an officer had sustained minor injuries.

The Garda was taken to St James Hospital where he was later released.

The arrested men were later found to have drugs in their possession including suspected ecstasy tablets, suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia.