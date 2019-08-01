News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Watch: Garda dragged by car as he tries to make drug arrest in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 01:53 PM

Footage of a garda officer being dragged along a Dublin street last night has emerged on social media.

The video was sent to the Joe Duffy show on RTE and was posted on their Twitter account.

Gardaí have confirmed the incident which saw a car reverse with an officer being dragged from Cuffe Street to St Luke's Avenue, Dublin 8, at around 11.45pm last night.

In a statement, the gardaí said two men, one in their late 20s and one in their early 30s, had been arrested and that an officer had sustained minor injuries.

The Garda was taken to St James Hospital where he was later released.

The arrested men were later found to have drugs in their possession including suspected ecstasy tablets, suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE

‘Fundamental threat’ to Cork Airport’s future as Dublin plans to cut charges

More on this topic

Three gardaí hospitalised as they arrest man following 'assault incident' in DublinThree gardaí hospitalised as they arrest man following 'assault incident' in Dublin

‘Super’ garda regions and divisions proposed‘Super’ garda regions and divisions proposed

Driver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co CarlowDriver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co Carlow

1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid

GardaiTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issueAer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue


Lifestyle

Attract three key insects and you’ll find you’ve made some really helpful friends, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin Three key insects you should attract to your garden now

When it comes to exercising after having a baby, it’s important to start at your own pace and build it up, says Aoife HearneReady to bounce back? When exercising after having a baby, start at your own pace and build it up

Solo dining is not to be sniffed at, food writer Felicity Cloake tells Ella Walker.Why you should try the decadent art of eating alone at a restaurant

Overtourism is a growing problem, so why not try something new? Sarah Marshall recommends alternatives to popular hot spots.6 bucket-list destination swaps to beat the crowds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »