Warning of 'wave of homelessness' if Covid protections lifted

Removing tenancy protections introduced as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic will result in a "wave of homelessness", Focus Ireland has warned.

Under the restrictions, evictions were banned, many mortgage holders were given payment moratoriums for up to six months by their banks, and those in homeless services were accommodated in hotels and apartments secured from the private or short-term lettings markets.

Abandoning these protections will result in a new wave of people becoming homeless, the charity has warned in a letter sent to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Focus Ireland is urging the three parties to put in place a roadmap for housing and homelessness as part of government negotiations.

In the letter, Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan warns of a "wave of homelessness" if these measures are deconstructed without alternative supports being implemented.

Mr Dennigan said there is "a danger of a sudden high number of evictions" due to accumulated issues, such as rent arrears or anti-social behaviour concerns, which would result in a large number of people becoming homeless if the ban on evictions is revoked.

He said removing the ban on evictions needs to be announced well in advance to ensure people can try to find alternative accommodation or solutions, if required.

During the pandemic, social distancing and cocooning in the homeless community has been largely achieved through the acquisition of hotel spaces and apartments, and Mr Dennigan said these people "must not suddenly lose this accommodation".

Focus Ireland also notes the importance of securing the safety of the most vulnerable homeless people, including those who have had to cocoon during the pandemic, those who have physical and mental health concerns, and those who are from EU and non-EU countries and remained outside the shelter system during the pandemic.

Finally, the letter argues for the Government to play a "key role" in the housing system to offset any shortfall caused by the construction shutdown and any potential economic downturn.

Mr Dennigan said the removal of "holding mechanisms" will need to be managed to prevent a sudden surge in the number of people becoming homeless.

He added: "In some countries, political leaders have recognised that Covid-19 can be a turning point in the fight against homelessness and have made commitments that people who are homeless who were accommodated during the health emergency will not be expected to return to the streets or hostels but will be offered homes through a ramped up Housing First programme.

"In Ireland, no political leader has yet been reported setting such a vision."