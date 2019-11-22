News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vodafone to refund 72,774 customers after ruling

Vodafone to refund 72,774 customers after ruling
File photo
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, November 22, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Mobile phone operator Vodafone has been reprimanded by the communications watchdog ComReg for failing to tell customers they would lose out on offers by topping up early.

The company has been ordered to refund €416,971.79 to 72,774 customers.

ComReg said Vodafone had failed to comply with customer information requirements over an 18-month period from September 2016 to March 2018.

The issue related to the operator’s ‘Extra’ pay-as-you-go offers. ComReg determined that customers who topped up by €20 or €30 within 28 days of their last top-up were unaware that doing so would start a new offer cycle. This meant they lost out on any outstanding allowances as these were not carried forward after topping up.

The investigation related to the manner in which customers were advised about the offer resetting.

Vodafone accepted the findings and agreed to refund the customers and clarify its information practices.

A spokesperson said: “Vodafone worked closely with ComReg on this matter. It specifically related to whether it was clear to customers that if they chose to top up before the 28-day cycle ended, their allowances would be reset and start a new offer cycle. Following discussions with ComReg, Vodafone revised certain offer communications and have agreed to apply credits to those customers impacted.”

It is not the first time Vodafone has been ordered to refund pay-as-you-go customers. In 2017, ComReg ordered the company to issue more than €2.5m in refunds to pay-as-you-go customers who were automatically signed up to a roaming offer which saw their accounts charged €3 per day to use their existing packages within the EU.

READ MORE

‘Vicious’ attack on off-duty garda during stag party

More on this topic

Vodafone launches 5G in five Irish citiesVodafone launches 5G in five Irish cities

Vodafone service restored following earlier connection issuesVodafone service restored following earlier connection issues

Vodafone slashing of dividend big blow to Irish shareholders Vodafone slashing of dividend big blow to Irish shareholders

Vodafone cuts dividend after swinging to €7.6bn annual lossVodafone cuts dividend after swinging to €7.6bn annual loss


TOPIC: Vodafone

More in this Section

Limerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting timesLimerick University Hospital's second MRI scanner will have 'very significant impact' on waiting times

Six women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglectSix women and five men to face charges relating to more than 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect

Government accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies fundingGovernment accused of seeking to implement €45 million tax cuts to pharmacies funding

Micheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next yearMicheál Martin signals that pact could be agreed for post-Easter general election next year


Lifestyle

This truck serves as an excellent metaphor for what needs to happen in our education system. A colossal truck needs to barge in front of it.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Time to ditch private schools

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Is it still ok to just lob the gob after 10 pints?

Nip those winter ailments in the bud with the help of garden bounty. Fiann Ó Nualláin shows you how.Have a berry merry Christmas with the help of garden bounty

Dig a planting hole around three times the size of its pot and around the same depth, loosening the soil around the hole.Your quick guide to planting trees

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »