News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Viral sensation Morgan Bullock goes from TikTok to Riverdance

Viral sensation Morgan Bullock goes from TikTok to Riverdance
Morgan Bullock, who became a social-media sensation last week after she posted a video of her Irish dancing, has been offered a place to perform in the Riverdance show next year in the US state of Virginia.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, May 08, 2020 - 07:25 PM

Morgan Bullock has not only become a social media star, she has danced her way into Riverdance.

After posting a video of her Irish dancing on TikTok, Morgan, 20, from Richmond, Virginia, became an internet sensation.

Lead dancer & Associate Director with Riverdance, Padraic Moyles, wants her to perform in the Riverdance show next year in the US state of Virginia.

Morgan was talking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline when Mr Moyles joined the talk show to asked her live on air to be part of the internationally famous dance show.

“Morgan, if you’re up for it we’d love you to join us in person in Riverdance in Vienna, Virginia, next year,” said Mr Moyles.

“I’d love to do that. My heart just dropped,” said a delighted Morgan.

Mr Moyles said: “We would love the opportunity to get to work with you and see you on the stage with the cast of Riverdance."

The young woman replied: “That means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Mr Moyles told her she is an inspiration: "Thank you for having the guts in many ways to put yourself out there, and you are unique in terms of what you showed on that video, and I am inspired by what you are doing.”

Morgan said that while the video attracted some negative comments they were in the minority.

"I posted the video on TikTok first, but a lot of the negative comments were on Twitter," she said.

"I think a lot of people, for one reason or another, can’t open their minds to seeing past race.  But I don’t think there should be any race element when it comes to dance at all."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was most impressed by her dance moves as was Riverdance creator, Bill Whelan.

“Some brilliant moves there! Hope you can dance in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day 2021. We’d love to have you over,” Mr Varadkar tweeted.

Mr Moyles also told Morgan that she would be given a scholarship to study at the Riverdance Academy next summer.

“Morgan, you know the show. We’ve seen you in training. We want to work with you,” he said.

Mr Moyles said the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted Riverdance’s 25th anniversary tour.

“We were in Radio City Music Hall in New York when we got our closure notice. But we will be back. We will take it nice and slow.”

Morgan "fell in love" with Irish dancing when she was ten years old. From the age of three she had been doing ballet, tap and jazz.

"I dropped every other dance and sport for it," said Morgan, who quickly found she could be good at it.

"Irish dancing just took over my life," she said.

READ MORE

Numbers at work 'at their lowest level in 20 years': Unemployment rate hits 28%

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View Criticism of dancer tars Irish-AmericaThe Irish Examiner View Criticism of dancer tars Irish-America

Clodagh Finn: Don’t underestimate the consolations of poetryClodagh Finn: Don’t underestimate the consolations of poetry

Eavan Boland tribute: The great Dublin poet and powerful feminist voiceEavan Boland tribute: The great Dublin poet and powerful feminist voice

Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewalEavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Culture

More in this Section

Leaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive gradesLeaving Cert set to be cancelled and replaced with predictive grades

Teenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witnessTeenager’s bail revoked in minutes over threatening witness

Burglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairsBurglar with 16 prior convictions caught after hiding under stairs

Two people arrested in aggravated burglary investigationTwo people arrested in aggravated burglary investigation


Lifestyle

'We moved from our childhood bedrooms to our dream home'Meet the Cork woman who documented every step of her newbuild journey on Instagram

Lacking the motivation to lace up and hit the road? Marathon runner Amy Lane knows all about our inbuilt resistance to exercise but has found nothing beats the natural high of running, says Simon Lewis.Anyone can run: No need to give up on your marathon dreams

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

Alva Cullen was sitting in her kitchen one morning when she had a brainwave. She sent an email to Dunnes Stores asking if the company would consider starting a new clothing range. It was a gamble;Meet Alva Cullen, the mum who wrote a letter to Dunnes - and ended up creating a clothing line for kids with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »