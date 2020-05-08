Viral sensation Morgan Bullock goes from TikTok to Riverdance

Morgan Bullock has not only become a social media star, she has danced her way into Riverdance.

After posting a video of her Irish dancing on TikTok, Morgan, 20, from Richmond, Virginia, became an internet sensation.

Lead dancer & Associate Director with Riverdance, Padraic Moyles, wants her to perform in the Riverdance show next year in the US state of Virginia.

Morgan was talking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline when Mr Moyles joined the talk show to asked her live on air to be part of the internationally famous dance show.

“Morgan, if you’re up for it we’d love you to join us in person in Riverdance in Vienna, Virginia, next year,” said Mr Moyles.

“I’d love to do that. My heart just dropped,” said a delighted Morgan.

Mr Moyles said: “We would love the opportunity to get to work with you and see you on the stage with the cast of Riverdance."

The young woman replied: “That means the world to me. Thank you so much."

Mr Moyles told her she is an inspiration: "Thank you for having the guts in many ways to put yourself out there, and you are unique in terms of what you showed on that video, and I am inspired by what you are doing.”

Morgan said that while the video attracted some negative comments they were in the minority.

"I posted the video on TikTok first, but a lot of the negative comments were on Twitter," she said.

"I think a lot of people, for one reason or another, can’t open their minds to seeing past race. But I don’t think there should be any race element when it comes to dance at all."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was most impressed by her dance moves as was Riverdance creator, Bill Whelan.

“Some brilliant moves there! Hope you can dance in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day 2021. We’d love to have you over,” Mr Varadkar tweeted.

Mr Moyles also told Morgan that she would be given a scholarship to study at the Riverdance Academy next summer.

“Morgan, you know the show. We’ve seen you in training. We want to work with you,” he said.

Mr Moyles said the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted Riverdance’s 25th anniversary tour.

“We were in Radio City Music Hall in New York when we got our closure notice. But we will be back. We will take it nice and slow.”

Morgan "fell in love" with Irish dancing when she was ten years old. From the age of three she had been doing ballet, tap and jazz.

"I dropped every other dance and sport for it," said Morgan, who quickly found she could be good at it.

"Irish dancing just took over my life," she said.