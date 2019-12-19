News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Verona Murphy blasts Simon Harris as she defends controversial immigration comments

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 06:11 PM

Deselected Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy has launched an attack on Health Minister Simon Harris claiming he is “one of the worst ministers for health” ever.

Ms Murphy was dropped by the party earlier this week as a general election candidate after she caused outrage during the recent Wexford by-election when she claimed asylum seekers needed to be “deprogrammed” and may have been influenced by terrorist group ISIS.

Today she claimed she had made the comments after she been briefed by top security officials on migration.

Speaking to South East radio, she said she had attended numerous briefings in Europe such as with Interpol and had visited 'the Jungle' for migrants in Calais.

I don’t think anyone in Dáil Éireann has as much experience on the issue as I have.

"The issue I raised was a security one. We have to protect ourselves.”

It was not her intent to cause offence, she said. Her remarks had been misrepresented as she had simply raised a security issue. She said she knew of a haulier in Wexford whose trailer was entered by 16 illegal migrants who had then absconded.

READ MORE

'Politics is a dirty game' - Verona Murphy claims she was 'silenced' by Fine Gael

“That haulier suffered gravely, his family doesn’t want their father to be arrested. It was the security issue that I raised."

She also added:

Do we have to wait for a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge? Unrestricted migrants are a security issue.

Ms Murphy said that her apology to migrants during the by-election campaign had been "sincere". It was also “absolutely untrue” that her comments were part of a campaign strategy to ‘play the race card’, she said.

Earlier, Minister Harris said Fine Gael's decision to deselect Ms Murphy was “looking better by the moment”.

“I think anybody who engages in stoking what I believe are unfounded racists fears has no place in the Fine Gael party."

But Ms Murphy told Newstalk that Mr Harris was "one of the worst ministers for health" ever.

READ MORE

Minister bids to change Oireachtas rules in wake of Dara Murphy controversy

More on this topic

'Politics is a dirty game' - Verona Murphy claims she was 'silenced' by Fine Gael'Politics is a dirty game' - Verona Murphy claims she was 'silenced' by Fine Gael

Fine Gael drops Verona Murphy for general electionFine Gael drops Verona Murphy for general election

Minister bids to change Oireachtas rules in wake of Dara Murphy controversy Minister bids to change Oireachtas rules in wake of Dara Murphy controversy

Verona Murphy confirms she has been deselected as Fine Gael election candidateVerona Murphy confirms she has been deselected as Fine Gael election candidate


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »