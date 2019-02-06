Varakar: Brexit agreement remains best deal possible

The EU is open to further discussion with the UK Government on Brexit but the Withdrawal Agreement remains “the best deal possible”, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar was speaking in Brussels on Wednesday as he discussed preparations for a possible no-deal Brexit with EU leaders.

Speaking alongside EU Council president Donald Tusk, Mr Varadkar said: “While we’re open to further discussions with the UK, the Withdrawal Agreement which was negotiated in good faith, over many months and agreed by 28 governments including that of the UK, stands.

Speaking alongside @campaignforleo EU Council President @eucopresident has said there’s a “special place in hell” for those who promoted #Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely @PA pic.twitter.com/w7AGskWUOS— Michelle Devane (@michelledevane) February 6, 2019

“It remains the best deal possible.”

In relation to the Irish backstop, he added: “While we expect that the backstop will never be used, we agreed again today that it is needed as a legal guarantee to ensure that there is no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland while protecting the integrity of our European single market and customs union.

“I think the events in London and the instability in British politics in recent weeks demonstrates exactly why we need a legal guarantee and a solution that is operable, that we know will work and will last.”

The EU27 is not making any new offer.

The Taoiseach thanked Mr Tusk for protecting the “hard won peace and stability” on the island of Ireland.

He said that if the UK’s intentions for the future relationship “were to evolve”, the EU would be “prepared to adapt the content and level of ambition in the Political Declaration while respecting its established principles”.

He added he had agreed with Mr Tusk that “in light of the ongoing uncertainty in London and the fast-approaching deadline”, preparations for a no-deal Brexit must intensify.

The Taoiseach made the comments at a press conference following his talks with Mr Tusk, the first of a series of meetings with senior EU representatives.

Donald Tusk: 'Special place in hell' for Brexit leaders without a plan

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

European Council president Donald Tusk has told Brexiteers to tell him "what that special place in hell looks like for people who promoted Brexit without a sketch of an idea" of the consequences.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, left, shakes hands with European Council President Donald Tusk before their talks at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Mr Tusk dropped the bombshell attack on Brexiteers as he separately ruled out any hope of the Brexit referendum being re-run and urged British prime minister Theresa May to explain what she will do.

Speaking during a short press conference in Brussels alongside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Tusk said while he is "always" with Remainers "in my heart, the facts are unavoidable"

Saying the lack of a majority for a referendum re-run in Britain and "no leadership" seeking it from Ms May or Labour's Jeremy Corbyn "rules out the option" of a second vote, Mr Tusk said while he "wishes" for the move he cannot ignore the facts.

Mr Tusk said specifically "the EU27 is not making a new offer" and piled pressure on Ms May before her visit to Brussels on Thursday by saying he wants her to bring coherent suggestions on how to end the impasse.

I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 6, 2019

Describing the Irish border as the "top priority" for the EU, Mr Tusk said Brussels "will not gamble" on destroying the peace process and will do "everything in my power" to find a solution.

However, in an explosive final comment which appeared to surprise Mr Varadkar, Mr Tusk added:

"By the way, I was wondering what that special place in hell looks like for people who promoted Brexit without a sketch of an idea of what it would look like."

The pointed remark is certain to provoke an angry response from hardline Brexiteers just 24 hours before Ms May's crunch Brussels meetings on Thursday.

It is also likely to have been designed to push middle-ground politicians in Britain into realising there is unlikely to be any movement from the EU and that they must choose between "hell" or the already on offer withdrawal deal.

Speaking during the same press conference, Mr Varadkar said the current drama in British politics shows why Ireland needs the backstop insurance policy.

.@eucopresident Donald Tusk reiterates that the #brexit Withdrawal Agreement is not up for renegotiation, and says he hopes to hear a realistic proposal from @theresa_may tomorrow https://t.co/ENxCNcQOgu— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 6, 2019

The Taoiseach said after meeting with Mr Tusk he has been assured "the EU will remain united" on backing Ireland.

In an apparent reference to ongoing Brexiteer calls to alter the backstop, Mr Varadkar added that while he "hopes" the withdrawal agreement will eventually be ratified by Westminster it is essential to realise it must also be backed by the European Parliament.

Mr Varadkar will meet European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier later this afternoon, before a further no deal Brexit planning meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Microphone picks up @campaignforleo warning @eucopresident: "they'll give you terrible trouble". Tusk nods and laughs pic.twitter.com/20xlTzqelM— Georg von Harrach (@yourmeps) February 6, 2019

Taoiseach in Brussels to intensify Brexit plans in case of no deal

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a series of key meetings in Brussels today with 51 days to go before a potential no deal crash out Brexit.

Mr Varadkar is expected to meet with European Council president Donald Tusk this morning, after which both politicians are due to publicly re-commit to the EU's no hard border stance and backstop support.

READ MORE: Theresa May meets party leaders in Belfast in push for backstop breakthrough

The Taoiseach will then hold high-level talks with Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Parliament Brexit steering group chair Guy Verhofstadt alongside EU commissioner Phil Hogan.

He will follow this with a further behind-closed-doors meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on no deal emergency plans this afternoon.

In a statement before leaving for Brussels, Mr Varadkar said:

"The withdrawal agreement is the best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal by the UK.

Back in Brussels today for a series of key #Brexit meetings, starting with ⁦@eucopresident Donald Tusk⁩. I’ll be thanking him for the ongoing ⁦@EUCouncil⁩ support for #Ireland and discussing current situation pic.twitter.com/TO2FUlA2Qk— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) February 6, 2019

"We want the future relationship between the EU and the UK to be as close, comprehensive and ambitious as possible so that the backstop will never be needed.

"However, given the ongoing uncertainty in London, we are intensifying our planning for all scenarios, including a no-deal exit.

"My visit is an opportunity to exchange views on the detailed contingency planning underway at both domestic and EU level, and to explore what supports might be needed."

It is understood Mr Varadkar will press home the need for ongoing EU support during the meetings, alongside long-flagged calls for Brussels to relax state aid rules for companies to help Ireland cope with a no deal Brexit crisis.