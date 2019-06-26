Varadkar on SwingGate: 'Not the norm of any party' to publish internal party inquiry results

The Taoiseach has suggested a Fine Gael review into 'swing-gate' will not be made public.

Senior counsel David Kennedy was hired by the party to look into the personal injuries case taken by TD Maria Bailey after she fell off a swing at the Dean Hotel in Dublin.

The case has since been dropped, and Fine Gael's investigation is to name the source of leaked information in the case.

The review is likely to be finished in the coming days and will recommend whether to sanction Deputy Bailey or not.

But Leo Varadkar is not in favour of making the result of the review public.

"I haven't seen any documents, as yet, and I won't until it [the inquiry] is concluded," said Mr Varadkar.

"But it is an internal party inquiry and it is not the norm of any party to publish the results of their internal party inquiries."

Last month, Ms Bailey defended her decision to sue the Dean Hotel for injuries she received after she fell off a swing.

In an interview with RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show she claimed that the disclosure of the legal case in a national newspaper had been “methodical, pre-planned to cause the maximum damage.”