News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

US Vice President Mike Pence's departure from Shannon forces flight to divert to Cork Airport

US Vice President Mike Pence's departure from Shannon forces flight to divert to Cork Airport
By Patrick Flynn
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 12:36 PM

One flight was forced to divert to Cork Airport while others were placed in holding patterns because of restrictions associated with the departure of the jet carrying the US Vice President this morning.

‘Sterilisation’ procedures were put in place around Shannon Airport for about 30 minutes before Air Force Two, carrying Vice-President Mike Pence, was due to depart.

A British Airways flight from London to New York via Shannon had to divert to Cork Airport to refuel because the crew couldn’t wait any longer for landing clearance.

The Airbus A318 business-class-only jet makes scheduled stops at Shannon to refuel as the runway at London City Airport isn’t long enough for the jet to take off with the fuel it requires for its transatlantic journey.

Passengers also avail of US pre-clearance at Shannon during the stopover.

The flight was due to land at Shannon at 11am but while on approach at around 10.50am, the crew was told they would not be cleared for approach until Mr Pence’s jet had departed. Because of the expected delay, the pilot opted instead to divert to Cork.

A British Airways spokesperson confirmed: “The aircraft went into Cork to refuel because refuelling at Shannon airport wasn’t available at that time.”

Two other flights were placed in holding patterns for almost an hour before they were cleared to land after Air Force Two had departed shortly after 11.30am.

US Vice President Mike Pence's departure from Shannon forces flight to divert to Cork Airport

Meanwhile, Mr Pence’s substantial cavalcade arrived in Shannon from Doonbeg at around 11.10am after Garda motorcycle outriders had carried out a rolling roadblock along the M18 motorway to clear the way for the more than 30 vehicles.

The cavalcade was directed to a remote taxiway where Air Force Two and a second C-32A support aircraft were waiting to depart.

Once Mr Pence’s aircraft was clear of Shannon airspace, the waiting aircraft were cleared to land and operations at Shannon returned to normal.

READ MORE

Passenger flight diverted to allow Pence plane depart

More on this topic

Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’Mike Pence fans make long journey from Laois to Clare to see ‘lovely man’

Pence's welcome to Ireland thaws as he throws support behind Boris and BrexitPence's welcome to Ireland thaws as he throws support behind Boris and Brexit

Doonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family functionDoonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family function

US Vice president’s Irish heritage played key role during tripUS Vice president’s Irish heritage played key role during trip

Mike PenceCork AirportShannon AirportTOPIC: Mike Pence visit

More in this Section

Almost 550 patients waiting for hospital bedsAlmost 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

Minister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issueMinister thinks Govt has 'strong case' for clarifying findings on Public Services Card issue

Gardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in LongfordGardaí charge two women in connection with firearms seizure in Longford

Family issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years agoFamily issue appeal for help to find murderer of 'beautiful child' Raonaid Murray killed 20 years ago


Lifestyle

Back to school. Our little dotes are busily settling back into school, some making new friends, others reacquainting with special pals from last term.Darina Allen: Back to school fuel for the whole family

I am 43 and have recently noticed bags under my eyes — I’m not impressed!The Skin Nerd: How to banish unsightly bags under your eyes

The case of a woman who was accused of witchcraft in Co Cork and prosecuted at a sensational trial in 1661 forms the plot of a new opera by the acclaimed avant-garde composer, Raymond Deane.Opera inspired by Youghal witch casts a spell

Currently in Cork for a Beckett play, actor Stephen Dillane tells Des O’Driscoll about some of his cultural reference points through the decades.Question of taste: Actor Stephen Dillane on his cultural reference points through the decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »