Update: Gardaí issue details of car they seek in connection with man's shooting near motorway

Update: 4.02pm: Gardaí say its too early to say for certain if last night's shooting in Dublin was gang-related.

A man believed to be in his 20s was found dead beside a car on fire at Walshestown in Balbriggan at 11.20pm.

He was shot a number of times and sustained injuries to his head and chest.

A murder investigation has been launched and a post mortem examination has been carried out.

Earlier, Gardaí said they were examining the possibility the shooting was related to a West Dublin crime feud.

Superintendent Tony Twomey is appealing for information about the car found at the scene.

He said: "We're particularly interested in anybody that may have seen a black, Vauxhall Insignia.

"It's an imported Vauxhall Insignia, registration number 181 D 46703. If anybody saw that in the area, we would be interested in talking to them."

Update 12.30pm: The body of a man who was shot in Rowans Little, Walshestown in Balbriggan has been removed from the scene.

Gardaí have said the man was in his 20s.

They added that his body has been removed from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for a full post mortem examination.

The scene remains sealed off this afternoon.

Earlier: Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man has been discovered in a car in north county Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Rowans Little, Walshestown in Balbriggan at around 11.20pm last night.

Gardaí say they were alerted to a car on fire just off the M1 where they discovered the man beside the car with "apparent gunshot wounds".

Gardaí are trying to confirm the age and identity of the man and have launched a murder investigation.

They are examining whether the murder is linked to ongoing crime feuds in Drogheda and Dublin.

The road where the discovery was made as been sealed off at both ends and Diversions are in place.

Gardaí say the body of the man remains at the scene and the area is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the incident room at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01- 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

