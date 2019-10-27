News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Union warns English Language Teaching sector facing disruption unless grievances addressed

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 07:47 PM

A trade union has warned that the English Language Teaching sector could well be facing into a period of serious industrial relations disruption.

Trade union Unite was recating to news that teachers at Delfin English Language school in Dublin are preparing for a further two-day strike this week.

The action is due to issues including claims of low wages, unpaid breaks and layoffs over Christmas.

The union warned this dispute may be the first of many in the English Language Teaching sector.

Unite regional officer, Brendan Byrne says strikes will continue until there is a solution.

"Our members have escalated their dispute ... until the company recognise their is a legitimate issue to be resolved."

