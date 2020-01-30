News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Underfunded and ignored for years': Childcare workers protest outside Simon Coveney's office

'Underfunded and ignored for years': Childcare workers protest outside Simon Coveney's office
Staff and parents of Bel Childcare, Douglas brought their protest to the office of Minister Simon Coveney. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Jess Casey
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 04:41 PM

Early education is undervalued, underfunded and has been ignored by successive governments, according to childcare workers protesting outside the Táinaiste’s constituency office.

On Thursday, creche owners, professionals and parents gathered outside Simon Coveney’s office on the main street of Carrigaline to highlight what they describe as a sector in crisis.

The first of many planned demonstrations in the days ahead of the general election on Saturday week, the group is to take its protest to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s office in Turners Cross tomorrow.

“What we are looking for is for somebody to take responsibility for the sector,” said John Bowman, who together with his wife Lorna Leahy owns Bilingual Early Learning Childcare (BEL Childcare).

Up to 200 children attended early childcare services at their centre in Douglas.

Mr Bowman said: “In a lot of ways we are delivering Government schemes and we are inspected by the Government but they are not prepared to take any responsibility for it or fund it.

"There are many diverse voices within childcare but what bonds us all together is the feeling of neglect that we have been underfunded and ignored for years.”

Many childcare services across the country are expected to close on February 5 as early childhood providers take part in a national day of protest.

BEL Childcare will remain open but a number of staff will head to Dublin to take part in demonstrations.

Childcare providers who close without finding an alternative day for parents to avail of their services will see their payment docked for the time spent closed, according to the Department of Children.

“This Government and its approach has been so full of contradictions," Mr Bowman said.

"It's time to stop the crap and go at this properly and talk to the stakeholders, talk to the providers.

"Don’t go talking to the civil servants - there are a lot of jobs for the boys in this, we’ve people sitting in Dublin pushing paper from one side of the desk to the other, deciding what’s good for people.”

Lorna Leahy said: "We believe the sector is underfunded and undervalued. We need the Government to recognise that now we are running schemes for them, they need to step up and take responsibility for the sector.

"As the first rung on the early educational ladder, we should be recognised as professionals and paid accordingly.”

“Parents need support, we need this to be sorted. Without funding the sector, providers are going to close.”

One parent Ciara O'Neill told the Irish Examiner that she believes the new national childcare scheme is not viable.

"It's just of no assistance to parents at all and it’s adding to providers' administrative work at already stretched facilities.

"It's no assistance to the girls who are there with degrees, with more education than probably most of the working mothers, and they get paid a very poor wage to mind our future.”

READ MORE

Frozen assets: Cash hidden in freezer among €10k worth of items seized by CAB

More on this topic

'We are paid as glorified babysitters' - Creche staff ahead of wage protest'We are paid as glorified babysitters' - Creche staff ahead of wage protest

'If I were a childcare worker I would join a union', says Katherine Zappone'If I were a childcare worker I would join a union', says Katherine Zappone

Regina Doherty to bring proposals for child maintenance agency to CabinetRegina Doherty to bring proposals for child maintenance agency to Cabinet

Girl in care fled from moving vehicleGirl in care fled from moving vehicle


TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT testsInsurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of BrexitMicheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigationGardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation


Lifestyle

She has her own sense of style, is counted as one of the country's fashion influences and has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.Meet the nation's new 'Style Counsellor' and fashion sensation, Eileen Smith

Fermenting sounds very complicated but it is actually quite simple and is the process by which wine or beer is made.Currabinny Cooks: An introduction to fermenting

Padhraig O’Loughlin is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Mater Private, Cork.Working Life: Padhraig O’Loughlin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »