News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two men seriously injured after 'violent' incident in Dublin

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 16, 2019 - 07:13 PM

Two men have been seriously injured in what gardaí are calling a public order incident in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The Garda Armed Support Unit was called to the scene on Clifden Drive in Cherry Orchard at around 1pm today.

It is believed a large number of young people were involved.

"I'm deeply concerned after reports of violence in Cherry Orchard and I would make an appeal to people to remain calm," said local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan appealing for calm.

"This violence does not in any way reflect the great work being done on the ground by residents or community groups in Cherry Orchard.

"I would appeal for any with information to come forward to political representative, to church leaders or directly to the gardaí," he added

READ MORE

Charlie Flanagan apologises to guard who faced disciplinary charges after having a child out of wedlock in 1980s

More on this topic

Charlie Flanagan apologises to guard who faced disciplinary charges after having a child out of wedlock in 1980s

Update: Death in Dublin not being treated as suspicious, gardaí say

Gardaí investigating Dublin assault

Guard who became pregnant in 1980s speaks out about 'forced adoption'

gardaCrimeViolenceTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Gardaí launch murder investigation into death of woman in Mayo

Latest poll indicates five-point lead for Fianna Fáil

Farmers misled by Government on EU beef fund, claims TD

Post-mortem carried out on Mayo woman found dead yesterday


Lifestyle

Want to make the most of an urban garden space? Here are seven ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »