News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested over improvised mortar bomb in Tyrone

Two arrested over improvised mortar bomb in Tyrone
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the discovery of an improvised mortar bomb in Northern Ireland.

A hijacked pizza delivery van was used to place the device in Church View in Strabane in Co Tyrone, with the vehicle later found burned out.

Detectives believe the New IRA was responsible for the incident in September. They have said it was intended to attack police.

Two men aged 25 were detained in the Strabane area using terrorism laws and searches were conducted, the PSNI said.

To date, detectives have arrested five people and charged a 28-year-old man with perverting the course of justice; assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “I believe that the New IRA members behind this attack are living in the community, amongst the people whose lives they put at risk.

“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups but we need the help of the public.

“Our chances of success are vastly improved by support and information from the community, as today’s search and arrest operation demonstrates.”


More in this Section

Public urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas periodPublic urged to reach out to elderly who may face loneliness over Christmas period

High Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to FranceHigh Court to make decision within weeks on warrant seeking Ian Bailey’s extradition to France

UK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beachesUK police call for DNA to help identify bodies washed up on Welsh beaches

Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'Ivor Callely's son's lawyers say lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks was 'moronically stupid'


Lifestyle

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc reveals his passion for heritage apples and offers tips on the best types to grow for specific dishes.Celebrity chef Raymond Blanc urges gardeners to plant heritage apple trees

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman who is anxious about giving birth to her third child.Ask a counsellor: Why am I so anxious about having my baby?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »