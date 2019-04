Three people have been arrested on suspicion of extortion.

Gardaí arrested two adults and a teen as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal money lending in Co Sligo.

A man, 46, is being held at Ballymote Garda station and a woman, 42, is being held at Carrick on Shannon Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A 17-year-old girl who was also arrested has been released from custody.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.