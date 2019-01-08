NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tributes paid to Cork journalist Jim Horgan who passed away aged 63

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 04:23 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

The Lord Mayor of Cork led tributes to popular radio journalist and sports reporter, Jim Horgan, who died suddenly following a short illness.

Mr Horgan, who was raised close to Musgrave Park on the southside of the city but who lived in Ballyvolane, died in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) on Monday. He was 63. He is survived by his wife Mary, their children, Damien, Barry, Jerry and Catriona, and grandchildren.

Mr Horgan, who supplied reports to Cork’s 96FM and 103FM for more than a decade, was widely respected for his coverage of the meetings of Cork city and county councils, and in particular for his sports coverage, particularly schools, club and provincial rugby, as well as basketball and athletics.

A former Pfizer employee, he was the curator of the military museum in Collins Barracks until about two years before he began to focus full-time on broadcasting. He was filing match updates from his hospital bed last weekend.

As news of his death emerged, tributes poured in, including official tributes from both Cork city and county councils.

Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn said: “Jim approached illness the same way he approached his work - with a smile on his face.

“He was a very popular member of the press corps in Cork. He treated all councillors with great respect and he will be a huge loss to the workings of the city council. We will miss him."

His colleagues at Cork’s 96FM described Mr Horgan as a true gentleman who always came to work with a smile and a sense of humour, and that as well as losing a colleague, they have lost a dear friend.

Opinion Line presenter PJ Coogan recalled how Mr Horgan opened the military museum specially for his son, James, who missed an organised school visit.

"I will never forget that personal kindness," he said.

Trevor Welch, who presents the station’s The Score sports progamme, described Mr Horgan as one of the nicest and genuine sports broadcasters in the business.

Munster Rugby described him as a “voice for grassroots rugby”, Highfield Rugby Club described him as “an absolute gentleman to the core and always great company” and Cork Constitution described him as “an absolute gentleman and a great supporter of club and schools rugby in Munster”.

Munster Hockey said Mr Horgan “put hockey back on the radio waves”.

Tony O’Connell, a key organiser of the Cork City Sports and a good friend of Mr Horgans, said he loved the sports he covered.

“His pure dedication to what he was covering set him apart. And his friendliness. He was a great friend,” he said.

Kieran McGeary, the group station director of Cork's 96FM and C103, said Jim’s radio family is still coming to terms with the news.

“He was a great character and a versatile reporter,” he said.

“He was always eager to volunteer on our annual Giving for Living Radiothon.

“The many deserved tributes being paid to Jim are a great comfort to his colleagues -particularly those who worked closest with him.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, Mary, and his family at this difficult time."


