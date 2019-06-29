News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tributes paid to 'bright, funny and popular' teen who drowned in Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 03:58 PM

The 14-year-old girl who drowned while swimming at Seapoint beach in Louth yesterday has been named locally as Jill Amante from Drogheda.

The teenager was a second year student at Ballymakenny College in the town.

In a statement released today, the principal Alan Mynes said that the news of Jill's passing was "devastating".

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community," Mr Mynes said.

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating news.

Jill was a bright, funny and popular student. She made a tremendous contribution to Ballymakenny College life in her short time.

"She was always a polite and outgoing student and will be missed by all staff and students. Our thoughts are with her family and the school community sends them its sincerest sympathy and support."

Mr Mynes asked that the family's privacy be respected.

The teen had been swimming with friends when the alarm was raised and gardaí were called to the scene at around 3pm on Friday.

She was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but later died.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

