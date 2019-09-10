Tralee planning row over Manor West extension

A planning row has broken out in Tralee over plans for a major extension of a retail park on the outskirts of the town.

The Grafton Group has appealed the recent decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission to Ashman Developments for the proposed development of four large new retail warehouses and a garden centre at Manor West retail park.

Grafton owns the DIY retailer Woodie’s which has an outlet in Manor West including a garden centre on an adjacent site to the proposed development.

Consultants acting for Grafton claim Ashman failed to provide justification for its plans which, it claims represents over-development of Manor West retail park to the detriment of Tralee’s town centre. It also warned that the proposed location of the new buildings is prone to flooding.

“There is no basis for another DIY store and garden centre at this location,” it said.

Ashman claims the proposed development is compliant with retail planning guidelines and will not divert trade from the town centre and would support Tralee’s role as the primary shopping destination in Co Kerry. A decision on the appeal by An Bord Pleanála is due by January 13, 2020.