CORONAVIRUS

Tour operator cancels guided cycle after learning tourists from US had not self-isolated after arriving

The Burren region of Co Clare is one of the areas where Janet Kavanagh of E-Whizz provides guided cycles. Ms Kavanagh cancelled a booking last night after US tourists said they had not self-isolated for two weeks after arriving in Ireland. Photo: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 02:10 PM

A tour operator in Co. Clare cancelled a guided cycle for two US tourists last night after they said they hadn't isolated for two weeks.

The visitors said they filled in the self-locator form but didn't think the quarantine period was necessary.

Janet Kavanagh, owner of E-Whizz, says she didn't feel comfortable allowing them to follow through on the booking.

"I usually check where people come from, just for the sake of conversation when they arrive, but in this case it was an Irish name so I thought 'Oh, they're Irish but I'll just check'," Janet said. "Then I realised they were from the US. 

They didn't say how many days [of self-isolation] they'd done but obviously they had not done their 14 days when I challenged them about it.

The Health Minister says everyone coming into the country must self-isolate, with no exceptions.

It is mandatory for people to fill in a self-locator form at airports letting officials know where they plan to stay for 14 days.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says people coming into the country should know what's expected:

"There is a very clear, unambiguous expectation that you will self-isolate for the first two weeks that you are in this country. There are no exceptions," he said.

"The Irish people who have sacrificed so much have an absolute right to expect that people who are coming to this country are engaged with in a very friendly way but in a very professional way so they are fully aware of their expectations."

'Too early' for British tourists to come to Ireland without quarantining, says Micheál Martin

